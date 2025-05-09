Ex-Obama Aide Torches Biden For Insisting He Would’ve Beaten Trump: ‘I Find It Aggravating and, Frankly, Infuriating’

Pod Save America co-host Dan Pfeiffer blasted former President Joe Biden for continuing to insist he would’ve beaten President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

In a Thursday interview with The View, Biden pointed to sexism as a reason for former Vice President Kamala Harris’s election loss and he insisted if he never dropped out of the race then he would’ve beaten Trump.

“I find it very aggravating and, frankly, infuriating when he says that he thinks he would have won,” Pfeiffer, once an aide to former President Barack Obama, like his Pod Save America co-hosts, said.

Pfeiffer called it “politically insane” for Biden to believe he would have pulled out a victory. The podcaster accused Biden of disrespecting Harris with his declarations. Biden, he added, put Harris in an “impossible situation” when she stepped in to replace him at the top of the Democratic Party ticket.

Biden dropped out of the race following a debate performance in June that received bipartisan backlash. He endorsed Harris in late July. Pfeiffer said voters decided “long before” the debate that Biden was too old to be reelected.

“It’s like detached from reality. But even that, even if you truly believe that, to verbalize that in such a direct way repeatedly is, to me, so disrespectful of Kamala Harris, who he put in an impossible position in a gazillion ways,” Pfeiffer said.

Harris would be the “frontrunner” for Democrats right now if it weren’t for Biden, he continued.

“If he had stayed in the race, she would have lost as vice president, and she would be the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination. She may still be that right now, but it’s different because she was the nominee who lost,” Pfeiffer said. “And so it’s just — so that angers me.”

Watch above via Pod Save America.