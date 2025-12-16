CNN’s Dana Bash revealed during her show on Tuesday that allies of President Donald Trump were texting her in real time to take issue with her coverage of Susie Wiles’s explosive Vanity Fair interview.

On Tuesday’s Inside Politics, Bash revealed “Trump world” took quick offense to CNN’s chyron claiming they are “reeling” from the Wiles interview, in which the White House chief of staff said Trump had an “alcoholic’s personality,” called Vice President JD Vance a conspiracy theorist, and more.

Wiles has since claimed the article was “a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history.”

“You probably saw me looking down while you were talking because I was getting texts from people inside Trump world who say, ‘No, they’re not reeling,’ as our chyron says,” Bash told guest David Chalian, political director for CNN.

Bash revealed Trump allies were dismissing the claim that they are “reeling” from the Wiles quotes.

“So, here we go. Susie Wiles is unfiltered. We’re going to be unfiltered too. And they say that that is not what’s happening. And that is an exaggeration of what’s going on inside. So, that’s out there. And we’re going to be transparent about what they’re saying right now,” Bash said.

After Bash described the texts, Chalian argued that the White House is “circling the wagons” to defend Wiles and put the story to bed.

Wiles claimed important “context” was left out of her statements in Vanity Fair.

“Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team,” she said.

Watch above via CNN.