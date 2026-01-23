J6 Cop Fanone Blasts Trump Allies at Jack Smith Hearing Hours After Cursing Them Out to Their Faces

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Former DC Metro cop Michael Fanone blasted Trump allies on the committee who grilled former special counsel Jack Smith at a hearing on his probe of President Donald Trump — just hours after he cursed them to their faces right there in the hearing room.

The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Thursday entitled “Oversight of the Office of Special Counsel Jack Smith,” which immediately became heated — and escalated from there.

Fanone and fellow Jan. 6 Capitol defender Harry Dunn were present at the hearing and were part of the fireworks. At one point, Fanone got into it with pro-rioter troll Ivan Raiklin. He could also be heard later in the hearing loudly cursing as Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) tried to shift blame away from Trump.

Hours later, Fanone was a guest on Thursday’s episode of The Jim Acosta Show, during which he lambasted Republicans who once denounced the violence of Jan. 6 now “bending themselves into pretzels” for Trump:

MIKE FANONE: I think one member of Congress said that Donald Trump had leveled more than 185 personal attacks at Jack Smith, referring to him as deranged. JIM ACOSTA: Called him a deranged animal today. MIKE FANONE: Yeah, I mean, that’s what, and then what that does is it incites his supporters to go and target these people, target their families. And so I just wanted to be there to tell him, hey, I respect what you’re doing and I appreciate it. And so does. Vast majority of America. It’s infuriating watching these Republicans bend themselves into pretzels, like you were saying, to bow at the altar of Donald Trump. And Eric Swalwell, he testified or he spoke during his time and acknowledged the fact that pretty much everybody on the other side of the aisle, all his Republican colleagues, as he called them, have said in private that Donald Trump is a raving buffoon and that he is a danger to this country. JIM ACOSTA: That’s right. MIKE FANONE: Well, you know, like, I appreciate the fact that these guys have to have, they have to maintain some type of a relationship. But I’m done giving people. Like, if you’re not willing to come out in this moment and say that Donald is a threat to democracy, that Donald Trump is a deranged lunatic. I don’t care what you say privately. JIM ACOSTA: Yeah. MIKE FANONE: And you don’t belong in office if you can’t be honest and truthful in your public statements, as you are in your private statements. JIM ACOSTA: Yeah, I mean, they’re absolute cowards is what they are.

Watch above via The Jim Acosta Show.

