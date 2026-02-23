Trump Claims He Doesn’t Need Congressional Approval to Impose Tariffs

President Donald Trump pushed back on the Supreme Court’s tariff decision, saying on Monday that he doesn’t need Congress’s OK to impose tariffs.

“As President, I do not have to go back to Congress to get approval of Tariffs,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Monday. “It has already been gotten, in many forms, a long time ago! They were also just reaffirmed by the ridiculous and poorly crafted supreme court decision!”

Trump’s assertion fell in contrast to the Friday majority opinion authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, which included this line: “The President asserts the extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration, and scope…he must identify clear congressional authorization to exercise it.”

In a couple of earlier posts on Monday, Trump attacked the Supreme Court, calling it a “disgrace.”

“The Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing,” the president later said in a press conference. “And I’m ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed for not having the courage to do what’s right for our country.”

