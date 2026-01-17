Comedian and podcaster Tim Dillon was aghast at a Mar-a-Lago charity event that included people dancing in period costumes and dog masks and slammed it as “absolutely psychotic.”

On Saurday’s The Tim Dillon Show, the comedian said he failed to wrap his head around why the dog mask charity event would be something to do when the country is facing so many crises both at home and abroad.

On the show, Dillon roasted the Mar-a-Lago event as “1000% psychotic” and incredibly poorly timed.

Dillon is well-known for roasting Democrats and “woke” policies, but he’s also been steadily critical of the current administration latetly over issues like ICE’s mass deportations and the Epstein files.

The Mar-a-Lago charity event was the The American Humane Society’s 15th Annual Hero Dog Awards Gala. It was held on January 9, with footage of the dog masks quickly spreading across social media and earning both mockery and confused reactions. The awards event celebrates “hero dogs,” or rescued canines, including service animals, who have performed extraordinary feats.

Dillon dismissed the charity and argued the event was a bad look while Iran is reportedly killing thousands of anti-government protesters, Minneapolis is being hit with protests following an ICE agent shooting and killing 37-year-old mother Renee Good, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is raging on.

“In the midst of all of this, someone decided that it would be a good idea to do this,” Dillon said then cutting to footage from the Mar-a-Lago event.

Dillon declared, “It’s literally the end of the world,” to emphasize his point about the ridiculous party. He said he doesn’t “give a f**k” what the charity was.”

“Who gives a f**k?! Stop with the charities. They’re all fake,” he said, calling the event an “excuse to wear dog masks and get drunk and God only knows what else.”

