Liberal Podcaster Torches Gavin Newsom For Urging Democrats to Be ‘More Culturally Normal’: ‘What the F**k Are You Talking About?’

Liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch torched California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) in a scathing rant after the governor and rumored 2028 hopeful criticized Democrats for not being “culturally normal” enough.

During a Monday CNN town hall, Newsom offered his analysis of the modern Democratic Party and what they need to do in the future to win elections.

“From a tactical perspective, from the prism of purely politics, there’s no doubt that the Democratic Party needs to be, dare I say, more culturally normal,” he said.

He argued his political party should stop spending a “disproportionate amount of time on pronouns, identity politics” and more time on issues like healthcare, housing, and the economy.

Welch responded this week on her I’ve Had It podcast where she called the governor’s take “breathtakingly dangerous.” She argued he is “ceding” ground to Republicans by pushing their “narrative.”

“What the f**k are you talking about?” she asked at one point after Newsom argued he’d fallen into the trap of getting too bogged down in more social and progressive issues.

Welch said:

What you’re saying, Gov. Newsom, is breathtakingly dangerous, and you’re ceding ground to the narratives that Republicans try to define free people that mind their own business that stand up for everything. You’re allowing their bulls**t narratives to define Americans, and it is utterly disgraceful.

Welch, no stranger to criticizing Democratic leaders, also blasted for Newsom for being “against a billionaire tax” and argued he may be too corporate for Democrats right now.

“Gavin Newsom, this is so incredibly disappointing. It’s so devastating that you cede ground to these bigots, and you allow their bulls**t framework to redefine you,” she said. “I just think this is political suicide. You don’t have to throw one person under the bus.”

Newsom said in an interview with MS NOW’s Jen Psaki this week that he fears the prospect of Vice President JD Vance moving up in his position, and he also worried about President Donald Trump attempting to hold onto his position even after he’ll be legally capped at two term limits.

“He’s going to try to run this out until right after the end, until he can pick and choose who goes behind him. Or, God forbid, we don’t take back the House of Representatives, he may be on that ballot,” the governor said.

Watch above via I’ve Had It.

