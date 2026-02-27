‘Serious Groyper Sh*t’: Pro-Israel Conservatives Riot After JD Vance Praises Tucker Carlson’s Interview of Mike Huckabee
A number of conservatives are up in arms over Vice President JD Vance’s latest round of applause for far-right commentator Tucker Carlson.
Vance told The Washington Post that he had “seen a couple of clips” of Carlson’s recent sit-down with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, and that his “takeaway is it’s a really good conversation that’s going to be necessary for the right, not just for the next couple years but for long into the future.”
Carlson was extremely adversarial in the interview and made a number of controversial comments during it, at one point even suggesting that everyone in Israel should undergo genetic testing to determine whether they’re a descendant of the Bible’s Abraham.
As a result, many on the right were taken aback by Vance’s apparent satisfaction with Carlson’s conduct.
“Absolute disaster,” commented NewsNation host Batya Ungar-Sargon.
“The Tucker Carlson interview was disgraceful, and it’s even more disgraceful that the Trump administration hasn’t issued a statement of support for Ambassador Mike Huckabee, an incredible American patriot and Trump loyalist who has stood by President Trump through all the hard times,” declared Laura Loomer, another far-right commentator and activist. “I am very disappointed to see Tucker Carlson continue to divide the GOP with his poisonous coalition of Hitler lovers, Jew haters, Holocaust deniers and Muslims who simp for the Ayatollah.”
“Yeah, I’m not sure ‘Jews should be DNA tested’ was really a necessary conversation,” quipped RedState’s Bonchie.
“Oh my god 🤦 That is some serious Groyper shit,” submitted Northeastern University’s Max Abrahms.
“JD Vance has chosen a side. And it’s the wrong one,” observed conservative writer Mike Coté.
“Tucker literally called for Jews to forcibly receive DNA tests, lied about the president of Israel visiting Epstein Island, lied about Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister, and lied about Israeli Christians. What did I miss?” asked ubiquitous pro-Israel activist Eyal Yakoby facetiously.
But wait, there’s more:
Vance has downplayed the explosion of anti-Semitism on the right in recent years, arguing “it’s overstated by people who want to avoid having a foreign-policy conversation about America’s relationship with Israel.”
