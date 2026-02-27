‘Serious Groyper Sh*t’: Pro-Israel Conservatives Riot After JD Vance Praises Tucker Carlson’s Interview of Mike Huckabee

A number of conservatives are up in arms over Vice President JD Vance’s latest round of applause for far-right commentator Tucker Carlson.

Vance told The Washington Post that he had “seen a couple of clips” of Carlson’s recent sit-down with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, and that his “takeaway is it’s a really good conversation that’s going to be necessary for the right, not just for the next couple years but for long into the future.”

Carlson was extremely adversarial in the interview and made a number of controversial comments during it, at one point even suggesting that everyone in Israel should undergo genetic testing to determine whether they’re a descendant of the Bible’s Abraham.

As a result, many on the right were taken aback by Vance’s apparent satisfaction with Carlson’s conduct.

“Absolute disaster,” commented NewsNation host Batya Ungar-Sargon.

“The Tucker Carlson interview was disgraceful, and it’s even more disgraceful that the Trump administration hasn’t issued a statement of support for Ambassador Mike Huckabee, an incredible American patriot and Trump loyalist who has stood by President Trump through all the hard times,” declared Laura Loomer, another far-right commentator and activist. “I am very disappointed to see Tucker Carlson continue to divide the GOP with his poisonous coalition of Hitler lovers, Jew haters, Holocaust deniers and Muslims who simp for the Ayatollah.”

No it wasn’t. During the interview, @TuckerCarlson disrespected President Trump multiple times and suggested he is “controlled by Netanyahu”. He attacked @GovMikeHuckabee relentlessly and suggested the US is better partnering with Islamic countries like Qatar than Israel. He… https://t.co/3QJ45zAHY7 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 27, 2026

“Yeah, I’m not sure ‘Jews should be DNA tested’ was really a necessary conversation,” quipped RedState’s Bonchie.

Yeah, I’m not sure “Jews should be DNA tested” was really a necessary conversation. https://t.co/ZyveWl4SEr — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 27, 2026

“Oh my god 🤦 That is some serious Groyper shit,” submitted Northeastern University’s Max Abrahms.

Oh my god 🤦 That is some serious Groyper shit. https://t.co/nExIF43yB5 — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) February 27, 2026

“JD Vance has chosen a side. And it’s the wrong one,” observed conservative writer Mike Coté.

JD Vance has chosen a side. And it's the wrong one. https://t.co/fpRgJoNuna — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) February 27, 2026

“Tucker literally called for Jews to forcibly receive DNA tests, lied about the president of Israel visiting Epstein Island, lied about Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister, and lied about Israeli Christians. What did I miss?” asked ubiquitous pro-Israel activist Eyal Yakoby facetiously.

Tucker literally called for Jews to forcibly receive DNA tests, lied about the president of Israel visiting Epstein Island, lied about Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister, and lied about Israeli Christians. What did I miss? https://t.co/Hcr5WXd2Jb — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) February 27, 2026

But wait, there’s more:

Well, @JDVance is officially not playing coy on Zionists anymore. He is UNFIT to be VP, let alone President. If he is pursuing a compound fracture of the right, how on earth could he ever unite a nation?#BootJD https://t.co/fkwHCRJnZW — Prof. Jeffrey Lax (@CUNY_Prof) February 27, 2026

Nicest, most generous thing I can say: dude’s an ignorant, radicalized idiot. https://t.co/fGwV70ZTK2 — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) February 27, 2026

JD Vance must have missed the part where Tucker claims that Trump is basically Netanyahu’s lapdog because the US is going to attack Iran at Israel’s behest Such a disappointment…he is weak man…beholden to Tucker, unprincipled and NOT a conservative…he cannot be President https://t.co/ghk4bhlxSb pic.twitter.com/49V4xuCH8U — Gummi (@gummibear737) February 27, 2026

I don't think Vance understands how badly this is going to come back and bite him in the ass some day. Especially this instance. Genetic testing of an entire group of people to satisfy an antisemite? https://t.co/MyPN6M10fo — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) February 27, 2026

Rubio in 2028 https://t.co/daVwAEgSlH — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) February 27, 2026

The full quote is even worse than this snippet. If a Vance presidency means four years of Tucker taking out his emotional issues on the Jewish people with the encouragement of the president, count me out. https://t.co/QtEENp5oWp — William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) February 27, 2026

Never Vance!

Rubio 2028 https://t.co/bMasxYjoUm — Debbie Dooley (@Crimsontider) February 27, 2026

Curious about the language Vance used in the interview regarding "the right." It's not far right to support the nation of Israel. The antisemites and their allies in the GOP are forcing a change in the narrative – to make defending Israel an extremist position. Words matter, Mr.… https://t.co/VdSHM2QpBI — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) February 27, 2026

Hard to believe VP Vance hasn’t heard about Tucker’s “let’s DNA test the Jews” thing. He’s directly weighing in on the right's fight over U.S.–Israel ties, but he should’ve addressed the DNA-testing line too. Because he didn’t, WaPo can publish a piece where Vance says the… https://t.co/08SPHpyj3h pic.twitter.com/2kmJNF969Q — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) February 27, 2026

According to VP Vance, the Tucker Carlson interview of Mike Huckabee was “a really good conversation,” that’s “necessary for the Right.” That's because requiring Jews to prove they have Abraham's DNA in order to remain in Israel is the perfect way to unite the Republican Party. https://t.co/el0kBvO8Je — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) February 27, 2026

It's necessary for the Right to converse deeply with anti-American groyper boosters in pay of our every enemy. Fuck. You. https://t.co/rGP0ai8YYt pic.twitter.com/AX3x9tQLI1 — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) February 27, 2026

People are using this as evidence that @JDVance is all in for Tucker – that he agrees with him and supports the way he treated Ambassador Huckabee. I don’t think so. I think that Vance’s problem is that he’s trying to play both sides. At this point, though, that’s like trying… https://t.co/s9ryud619B — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) February 27, 2026

Golly if only someone had warned against making Amazon Basics Tucker Carlson here the heir to the MAGA throne https://t.co/Qtjtixyndk — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) February 27, 2026

There comes a point where Vance supposedly "keeping the coalition together" by weaseling out of questions becomes untenable. Or else the right will become as insane as the left. Soon the Massies and MTGs will refuse to stand for murdered Jews at SOTU https://t.co/SwZlEyYaXU — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) February 27, 2026

TUCKER: All Jews in Israel should take a DNA test to prove they’re real Jews. VANCE: "I guess my takeaway is it's a really good conversation that's going to be necessary for the right, not just for the next couple years but for long into the future.” This man just keeps… https://t.co/GXgMW1p80F pic.twitter.com/GlRLYgcvfr — Jaimee Michell (@JaimeeUSA) February 27, 2026

Vance hasn’t denounced Tucker because he agrees with Tucker. Let that sink in — that’s who is #2 in our country right now. Absolute disgrace. https://t.co/H2A4mgOF06 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 27, 2026

What has Vance actually done, though, besides kiss Tucker’s ass? https://t.co/QI1vcIuYcp — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) February 27, 2026

Vance has downplayed the explosion of anti-Semitism on the right in recent years, arguing “it’s overstated by people who want to avoid having a foreign-policy conversation about America’s relationship with Israel.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!