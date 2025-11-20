Karoline Leavitt Defends Trump’s Death Penalty Post — By Insisting He Opposes ‘Dangerous Rhetoric’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended former President Donald Trump’s recent Truth Social post calling Democratic members of Congress “seditious traitors” and saying their conduct was “punishable by death,” while insisting Trump actually opposes “dangerous rhetoric.”

During the press briefing, a reporter pressed Leavitt about Trump’s comments regarding a video released by six Democratic senators and representatives — all military veterans — reminding service members that they are required to refuse unlawful orders under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Trump responded by claiming the lawmakers were guilty of “treason” and suggesting their actions warranted capital punishment.

The unidentified reporter asked Leavitt whether Trump believes government officials, military or otherwise, should follow presidential orders even if legal experts deem them unlawful.

“No matter what the order is — could be to an administration official, military or otherwise — no matter if legal experts might think it’s illegal, does the president expect those officials to go ahead with the orders without any outside thinking?” the reporter asked.

Leavitt did not directly address the question. Instead, she argued that the Democrats’ video constituted “dangerous rhetoric” and said Trump expects his officials to “follow the law.”

“The president expects his Cabinet officials to follow the law and to demand accountability and hold people accountable for their dangerous rhetoric,” Leavitt said. “If these were Republicans that urged defiance of orders from the president and chain of command, this entire room would be up in arms. Instead, it is the other way around. That’s quite telling.”

Leavitt continued to avoid clarifying whether Trump believes subordinates must carry out potentially unlawful orders, repeating that Trump “expects his Cabinet to follow the law.”

The press secretary then ended the exchange abruptly, noting she had to leave to attend a meeting with Israeli hostages visiting the White House.

