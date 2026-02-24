Fox News host Brian Kilmeade implored President Donald Trump to steer clear of mentioning the Supreme Court while delivering the State of the Union speech on Tuesday, urging Trump not to “give everyone a lay-up” by decrying the justices.

Kilmeade joined Fox’s The Five to discuss the president’s speech and the issues Trump may or may not include in his address to Congress on Tuesday night. One such topic was the recent Supreme Court ruling against Trump’s signature tariff policies – a decision Trump called a “disgrace.”

“Brian, I’ll be curious if the president criticizes the Court,” said co-host Harold Ford Jr. “He was very critical after the tariff decision. I hope he does not, but it’ll be very interesting to see if he refers to them as ‘unpatriotic fools‘ like he did after the decision.”

In response, Kilmeade voiced his opposition to any comment from the president about the Supreme Court, invoking the backlash former President Barack Obama received after he made a critical remark about the court in his 2010 State of the Union.

“I hope he doesn’t because remember the blowback President Obama got, justifiably,” said Kilmeade.

He later addressed the president directly, looking straight to camera as he asked Trump not to touch the subject.

“Mr. President, please don’t comment on the Supreme Court justices,” he said.

At the close of the show, Kilmeade reiterated his plea yet again while summing up his advice to Trump ahead of the speech.

“I would point out what’s not working. I’d say, ‘Hey, beef is too high. I’m working on that. It’s a lot to do with no cattle because they thought they were destroying the ozone layer. That was wrong. There’s some drought that is hurting the bananas and the coffee. We’re working on that. But here’s what I’m going to do,'” said Kilmeade. “And somehow bring up Iran, I agree with you. Also, enjoy yourself. And also, do not attack the Supreme Court Justices. Don’t give everyone a lay-up. Don’t say, don’t do what President Obama did.”

