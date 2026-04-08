RFK Jr. Becomes Latest Trump Official to Launch Podcast, Wants to Expose ‘Forces’ Corrupting Medicine

Make some room, Katie Miller and Dan Bongino.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced he is going to be the latest person from Trump World to have their own podcast, with the Health and Human Service secretary sharing he will be launching his own show soon in a video posted to X on Wednesday.

The aptly-titled Secretary Kennedy Podcast will avoid politics, according to RFK Jr. He said his show will be focused on lifting the “taboos” around public health and finding the truth about medicines, especially when it is “uncomfortable” to do so.

“For decades now, Americans have been told that we should trust the system. But our children are sicker, chronic disease is exploding, and the answers that we have been given aren’t working,” Kennedy started his clip off by saying. “Many of us have come to the conclusion that government actually lies to us.”

His 84-second video was accompanied by a fairly eerie piano playing in the background.

Kennedy continued, saying he will be having “fearless conversations” with “critical thinkers, including independent doctors, respected scientists, and leaders in medical innovation and research.”

“I’m going to ask the questions and lift the taboos and expose the hypocrisy and the conflicts and the corruption,” Kennedy said. “We’re going to follow the evidence wherever it leads, and we’re going to name the names of the forces that obstruct the paths to public health.”

Coming soon—The Secretary Kennedy Podcast. pic.twitter.com/CMkOmh8sFO — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) April 8, 2026

Kennedy finished the teaser by saying his show was part of a new era of “radical transparency” from the government’s health department — one he said will hopefully combat the “spiritual malaise” many Americans are suffering from.

His new show comes a little more than a year after he started his job as HHS secretary under President Donald Trump. Kennedy has made a few big changes since then, including overhauling the childhood vaccine schedule recommended by the government and revamping the food pyramid.

The secretary’s show will add to an increasingly crowded list of Trump-affiliated podcasts. Bongino recently returned to his show after quitting as the deputy director of the FBI, and the aforementioned Katie Miller — wife of Trump adviser Stephen Miller — has interviewed people like Elon Musk and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on her podcast. Second Lady Usha Vance launched her own podcast a few weeks back as well.

And going back to Trump’s first term, Steve Bannon has his War Room program on Rumble, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has a podcast, and Anthony Scaramucci has a show, too.

Kennedy did not share a date for when his first episode will release; his video ended by saying the podcast is “coming soon…”

Watch via his X clip above.

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