ESPN Crew Torches Cincinnati Bengals for Complaining About Myles Garrett’s Sack Record Celebration: ‘Get Over Yourself!’

ESPN’s Get Up crew on Monday morning took turns trashing the Cincinnati Bengals for complaining about the mid-game celebration of Myles Garrett’s sack record.

The day before, the Bengals took on the Cleveland Browns in both teams’ regular season finale. Heading into the game, Garrett remained at 22 sacks for the season — just a half-sack shy of the NFL record shared by ex-New York Giants great Michael Strahan and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. That record had stood for more than two decades before Garrett finally got to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for his 23rd sack of the season.

MYLES GARRETT IS THE NEW SACK RECORD KING. CLEvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/Jaa4aBGrIl — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

Game action was temporarily halted to give Garrett and his teammates time to celebrate the milestone. That pause, however, was not appreciated by the Bengals. After the game, Bengals coach Zac Taylor and star receiver Ja’Marr Chase made it clear they weren’t pleased by the way the moment was handled.

#Bengals HC Zac Taylor on the refs stopping play after Myles Garrett broke the NFL sack record: “There’s five minutes left in our season. We’re playing for our lives here, and I was never told that we’re gonna stop the game — and in a critical moment like that. And the refs just… pic.twitter.com/S6ZgJ2ogUK — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) January 4, 2026

"They better stop the game when I do something in my back end (of career). That's all I got to say about that one." Ja'Marr Chase on the referees allowing the game stoppage for the Browns to celebrate Myles Garrett's record. pic.twitter.com/4N5K9QWzWP — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 4, 2026

Former coach Rex Ryan blasted Taylor for his remarks, saying:

You’re fighting for your lives? Your lives have been over for the last 10 weeks! Worry about your defense! I mean, come on! And I like Zac Taylor, but give me an absolute break. This is part of NFL history. We’ve seen them stop games for Walter Payton when he broke the rushing record, Emmitt Smith, any of them! Any major milestone like this. And God forbid you recognize a feat we’ve never seen in NFL history. Myles Garrett, I mean, he deserved his moment. Get over yourself, Cincinnati!

ESPN's 'Get Up' roasts Bengals coach Zac Taylor for complaining about the refs stopping the game to celebrate Myles Garrett breaking the single-season sacks record. Rex Ryan: "You're fighting for your lives? Your lives have been over for the last 10 weeks… he deserved his… pic.twitter.com/fjLkXxcoC9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 5, 2026

Get Up host Mike Greenberg also took exception to Taylor claiming the team was “playing for our lives” considering the fact that their season was over after the game.

“They’re 6-11!” Greenberg said. “‘Fighting for our lives?’ What are we talking about? It’s not like they took time off the clock. ‘We were trying to get the ball snapped quickly.’ I mean, that strikes me as a very strange reaction.”

Analyst Damien Woody then jumped in to call the team “irrelevant.”

“You’ve been irrelevant all season long,” Woody added, “and this is what you want to puff your chest up about? Give me a break! Go sit down!”