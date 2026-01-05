Tucker Mocked Left and Right for Claiming Trump Wanted to Remove Maduro to Install Gay Marriage in Venezuela

Tucker Carlson received bipartisan mockery this week after his past argument against President Donald Trump removing Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro went viral online. Carlson broached the subject of Trump-led regime change in Venezuela during an October episode of his podcast with guest Col. Douglas Macgregor.

Macgregor was a regular guest on Carlson’s Fox News program and received scorn for his commentary during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which critics argued was akin to “Putin’s propaganda and lies.”

During their October 29th discussion, Carlson argued that Trump wants to remove Maduro from power in order to make gay marriage legal in the country. Carlson had previously praised Maduro for making Venezuela one of the most socially conservative countries in the hemisphere, a comment that sparked a war of words between Carlson and Ben Shapiro.

An independent journalist who clips far-right shows, Nathan Livingstone, shared part of Carlson and Macgregor’s conversation online on Sunday.

“We can safely discount democracy as a reason for affecting regime change in Venezuela. We’re not going to go kill Nicolás Maduro because we don’t like the way he’s treating his people. It’s possible we’re mad that he doesn’t allow gay marriage. That is a distinct possibility, but no one will say that out loud,” Carlson said in the clip, adding:

Not defending the regime, just saying. One of the most conservative countries in North or South or Central America. Only El Salvador really comes close, which is much smaller, of course. And by the way, the U.S.-backed opposition leader who would take Maduro’s place if he were taken out is, of course, pretty eager to get gay marriage in Venezuela. So to those of you who thought this whole project was globo-homo? Not crazy, actually.

“Why are we trying to install this woman? It makes no sense,” Macgregor replied, referring to Nobel Prize Winner María Corina Machado.

“Well, because she’ll bring gay marriage to Venezuela, and that’s important. I mean, that’s what we stand for,” shot back Carlson. Livingstone edited the clip to put together two different parts of the conversation, but the edit doesn’t change Carlson’s argument (you can watch the full clip here).

Critics from both the left and right quickly pounced. Pro-Trump commentator Dinesh D’Souza shared the clip and wrote, “The oldest living Groyper says it’s a “distinct possibility” that Trump captured Maduro because of Maduro’s opposition to gay marriage. Wow! He also says Maduro is a genuine social conservative, and that the US action is aimed at introducing gay marriage to Venezuela!”

Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D), who is openly gay, jokingly replied, “Oh, that would be nice!”

The Dispatch’s Jonah Goldberg added, “The best part is when he says “nobody will say that out loud” as if the fact that no one is actually saying this ridiculous thing is proof of its plausibility and their cowardice. I mean, no one will say “the U.S. captured Maduro because vests have no sleeves” either. Quislings.”

Below are some more reactions:

