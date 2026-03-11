‘Mad Dog’ Russo Goes OFF on Miami Heat for Team Antics Leading to Star Player’s Historic 83-Point Game: ‘A Complete Disgrace!’

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo on Wednesday was livid over the way the Miami Heat helped star center Bam Adebayo score a staggering 83 points.

The historic performance came Tuesday night in the Heat’s game against the Washington Wizards. Adebayo began his scoring at a torrid pace, scoring 31 points in the first quarter and 43 total in the first half. He also did a large portion of his damage at the free-throw line, shooting 36 of 43. He also shot 20 of 43 from the field, attempting 22 3-pointers in the process.

Adebayo’s 83 points were the second-most in a single game in NBA history, passing the 81-point mark set by Kobe Bryant in 2006. Tuesday’s performance was second only to Wilt Chamberlain’s legendary 100-point game.

Taking into account Adebayo’s shooting numbers, Russo wasn’t impressed.

“You know, [Stephen A. Smith], [if] you wanna bow down to this, go bow down,” Russo said on First Take. “I’m not bowing down. He took 43 shots! When David Thompson in 1978 scored 73, he was 28 of 38 from the field. When [Luka Doncic] did it a few years ago, he was 25 of 38. Even Kobe only took 46 shots. He made 28 of them. [Adebayo] took 43 shots — under 50%… There’s nine guys — Wilt did it five times — there’s nine guys over 70. He’s by far the worst shooting percentage. Twenty-two threes! Twenty-two threes in the game? He’s a seven-footer. I know everybody shoots threes. Twenty-two!”

Russo also took issue with the way the Heat’s late-game efforts to produce more scoring opportunities for Adebayo. The team intentionally fouled the Wizards on multiple possessions, stopping the clock and forcing the Wizards to the free throw line. This allowed the Heat to manufacture additional possessions to give the ball to Adebayo.

“What [head coach Erik Spoelstra] did with the shenanigans in the game is a complete disgrace,” Russo continued. “And there’s always some example of that. Wilt had some shenanigans with him in’62. I understand there’s always a little fooling around with the game, but the Heat fouling the Wizards right away to stop the clock — I mean, really? When you’re up by 40?”

