NY Jets Star Sauce Gardner Trashes Refs for Controversial Late Call in Loss to the Chiefs: ‘I Don’t Even Know What to Say’

New York Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner said it was “crazy” he received a game-sealing holding penalty in the team’s Sunday night loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs had the ball while leading 23-20. The team was driving down the field and looked primed to at least kick a field goal to take a six-point lead. Suddenly, however, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an ill-advised pass to Marquez Valdez-Scantling that was intercepted by Michael Carter II. Unfortunately for the Jets, Gardner was flagged for holding on Valdez-Scantling and the much-needed turnover instead became a first down for the Chiefs.

Here’s why Sauce was called for holding pic.twitter.com/NUKgeYATRp — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 2, 2023

Speaking to the media after the loss, Gardner was in disbelief.

“The receiver ran into me. It was a collision,” Gardner said. “Same thing that was happening all game. They ain’t throw no flags. Pat threw the ball outside of the receiver. (Carter) was there. He made the play, then the ref threw the flag. Me personally, that’s like when you play basketball one-on-one and you go up to lay the ball up and you wait to see you miss and then say, ‘Foul.’

“I can’t believe that. That was just crazy because I don’t even think they threw the ball my way, at me the first three quarters. Then, they started throwing checkdowns. Then, the shot that they try to take… they finally get bailed out by that. Fourth quarter, crunch time. I mean, that’s… I don’t even know what to say.”

That wasn’t the only controversial call on that drive. Just a couple players early, Mahomes scrambled out of the pocket and converted a 3rd & 22 with his legs. Many have pointed out, however, that the referees might have missed a holding call on an offensive lineman. The extra yardage from the penalty would have made a third-down conversion even less likely and could have given the Jets the ball back with a chance to win.

This is one of the plays I was talking about last night. It’s so obvious how does not one of the 50 refs there not notice the holding and him throwing his hands up begging for an obvious hold. The chiefs are handed the game every game. And Taylor swift was there if u didnt know.. pic.twitter.com/AopGQpo66W — Justis mcginness Ⓥ (@justisbradley) October 2, 2023

