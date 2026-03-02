San Antonio Spurs Player Blasts Atlanta Hawks for Honoring Local Strip Club in Upcoming Game — Wants Team to Cancel Festivities

San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet called for the Atlanta Hawks to cancel an upcoming promotion honoring a famed strip club in the city.

On March 16, the Hawks will host “Magic City Monday” during its game against the Orlando Magic. Throughout the night, the team will recognize strip club Magic City. The night will include a performance from Atlanta rapper T.I., Magic City-themed merchandise, and the famed chicken wings that the club has become known for. In a statement announcing the festivities, the Hawks referred to Magic City as an “iconic cultural institution.”

In a letter published Monday on his personal blog, Kornet criticized the Hawks for not being forthright about the fact that the team was honoring a strip club. He also called on the Hawks to cancel the promotion entirely, saying:

Regardless of how a woman finds her way into the adult entertainment industry, many in this space experience abuse, harassment, and violence to which they should never be subjected. I’d like to encourage the league, its owners, employees and fans to hold the Atlanta Hawks to a higher standard of what they find worthy of promoting. I and others throughout the league were surprised by and object to the Hawks’ decision. We desire to provide an environment where fans of all ages can safely come and enjoy the game of basketball and where we can celebrate the history and culture of communities in good conscience. The celebration of a strip club is not conduct aligned with that vision. Please join me in petitioning the Atlanta Hawks to cancel this promotion so as to ensure that the NBA remains a safe, respectful, and welcoming environment for everyone involved.

—

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!