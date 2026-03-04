Stephen A. Smith Roasted for Feuding with NBA Team’s Social Media Account: ’60 Year Old Narcissist’ Arguing With an ‘Intern’
Stephen A. Smith was widely mocked online when he went on a lengthy rant over a feud with the New Orleans Pelicans’ social media team.
On Tuesday’s episode of First Take, Smith went on another attack of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. The 25-year-old has struggled with his weight since entering the NBA, and those struggles have only become greater due to his extensive injury history. Williamson recently spoke on criticism he’s received over his weight, calling “frustrating” due to all the work he puts in off the court to return from his injuries.
In response to those comments, Smith claimed Williamson was a food addict.
In an effort to back up their star player, the team’s social media account posted a video of some of Smith’s most embarrassing sports moments. Included in the video was his infamous first pitch and some unflattering footage of him playing basketball.
The next day, Smith was given the floor to rant about the Pelicans for nearly 10 minutes. He claimed his popularity was “bigger than anybody on your team outside of Zion” and that the account only trolled Smith because “itis the only thing that can make you relevant.”
Social media users were in agreement that Smith even dedicating that much on-air time to the feud was a win for the Pelicans’ social team.
Others were stunned by ESPN even allowing the segment to happen.
