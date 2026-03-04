Stephen A. Smith Roasted for Feuding with NBA Team’s Social Media Account: ’60 Year Old Narcissist’ Arguing With an ‘Intern’

Stephen A. Smith was widely mocked online when he went on a lengthy rant over a feud with the New Orleans Pelicans’ social media team.

On Tuesday’s episode of First Take, Smith went on another attack of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. The 25-year-old has struggled with his weight since entering the NBA, and those struggles have only become greater due to his extensive injury history. Williamson recently spoke on criticism he’s received over his weight, calling “frustrating” due to all the work he puts in off the court to return from his injuries.

In response to those comments, Smith claimed Williamson was a food addict.

"You got people that are alcoholics, you got people that are drug addicts and stuff like that. What was Zion’s problem? Food! Food addict!" – Stephen A. Smith responds to Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/5TdvA4FZPR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 3, 2026

In an effort to back up their star player, the team’s social media account posted a video of some of Smith’s most embarrassing sports moments. Included in the video was his infamous first pitch and some unflattering footage of him playing basketball.

Stick to solitaire Stephen pic.twitter.com/1hBtJThJdx — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 3, 2026

The next day, Smith was given the floor to rant about the Pelicans for nearly 10 minutes. He claimed his popularity was “bigger than anybody on your team outside of Zion” and that the account only trolled Smith because “itis the only thing that can make you relevant.”

The response you've been waiting for 👀 —@stephenasmith responds to the Pelicans social media video of him ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YBbSSdr9tX — First Take (@FirstTake) March 4, 2026

Social media users were in agreement that Smith even dedicating that much on-air time to the feud was a win for the Pelicans’ social team.

Pelicans social media admin just got a raise https://t.co/Cyv88YQrhQ — Boppa 🧟‍♂️ (@ihatebbls) March 4, 2026

He’s beefing with a team’s faceless social media manager lol. https://t.co/EtHnwxX6di — ken (@JaiIpose) March 4, 2026

He's on national tv responding to ragebait from the pelicans social media admin https://t.co/6EmkxFhWDf — romi tono (@nthonyedwards) March 4, 2026

58 yo man arguing with what is most likely a 20 yo social media intern. Stephen A is as pathetic as they come https://t.co/KmTNNONMFq — Benét (@HanBenet) March 4, 2026

60 year old narcissist beefin with a social media intern probably fresh out of college lol https://t.co/bDwhmlzV73 — Ant (@guap_ant) March 4, 2026

Others were stunned by ESPN even allowing the segment to happen.

Are yall seriously putting this on TV? @espn ??? https://t.co/29Daln4ERe — Jason Maples (@jjmaples55) March 4, 2026

Why are we doing this https://t.co/47iKLuLuQY — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) March 4, 2026

What if the world wide leader in sports just talked about the games last night instead of a SAS soap opera https://t.co/e47SLzuMaL — ryanpropz (@ryanpropz) March 4, 2026

This is why ESPN is horrible now They are all too interested in building personal brands with absurd loud behaviour https://t.co/ngkymcuDqs — Gene Grey (@EuginhoCortez) March 4, 2026

