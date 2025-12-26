WATCH: Chiefs Security in Tense Exchange With Amazon Camera Operator After Last Home Game

A Kansas City Chiefs security guard on Thursday got into a tense exchange with a camera operator while blocking their view of tight end Travis Kelce in what may be his last Chiefs home game.

The Chiefs took on the visiting Denver Broncos in the NFL’s primetime Christmas Day game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Although Kansas City had already been eliminated from the playoffs, the game was made more significant amid speculation that it could be Kelce’s final home game with the team. The 36-year-old, one of the game’s greatest tight ends, has not been shy in acknowledging the fact that the end of the road is on the horizon.

That end could be coming sooner than expected due to quarterback Patrick Mahomes tearing his ACL just a few weeks earlier. Because the injury happened so late into the season, there’s a chance Mahomes could miss most of the 2026 season — if not all of it. It’s widely assumed that Kelce would not want to play his final season without his longtime QB.

With that context in mind, the broadcast would naturally want to capture Kelce potentially leaving his home field for the last time. But for a team security officer, however, that was out of the question. While one camera was trained on Kelce walking into the tunnel toward the locker room, a security guard stood directly in the line of sight to block the camera’s view.

“I told you!” the security official said. He then added, “I told him,” to someone who was presumably a team PR representative. He then stared at the camera operator for several seconds before the broadcast switched to another tunnel camera.

