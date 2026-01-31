‘The Definition of Domestic Terrorism’: Fox News Analyst Pushes Trump to Invoke Insurrection Act Against Anti-ICE ‘Radicals’

Fox News political analyst Lisa Boothe said it is time for President Donald Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act because anti-ICE “radicals” are violently attempting to subvert federal immigration law following the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Boothe made her case while joining The Big Weekend Show on Saturday night.

She ripped Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) for their comments before and after the recent shootings, saying they are “winding” up the “foot soldiers” for the Democratic Party. That is doing nothing to help deescalate the situation in Minnesota and elsewhere, Boothe argued.

“They are encouraging domestic terrorism, if we really want to be honest,” Boothe said. “Because these individuals — these radicals — are using violence to try and change government policy; that is the definition of domestic terrorism.”

She added, “I think President Trump should invoke the Insurrection Act, because that is what we’re seeing in places like Minneapolis.”

A moment earlier, she pointed to Frey telling ICE to “get the f*ck out” of his city and Walz branding ICE the president’s “modern-day Gestapo” as prime examples of the two leaders riling up their constituents. Walz also compared Trump’s raids on illegal immigrants to Nazis capturing Anne Frank last week.

Fox News correspondent Anita Vogel agreed with Boothe’s take and said the anti-ICE protesters have their priorities completely backwards. Vogel said the protesters are fixated on helping illegal immigrants — while also displaying a “lack of compassion” for the families of people killed by illegal immigrants

“We never hear it, they never talk about it, and it’s just really hard to understand,” Vogel said.

Their comments come a week after Big Weekend Show co-host Tomi Lahren made the same plea to Trump that Boothe made. Lahren said she hoped Trump considered the Insurrection Act as a way to counter protests and riots like those seen after the death of George Floyd in 2020.

Trump said earlier this month he did not believe using the Insurrection Act was necessary, at least right now, following Good’s death. The act allows the president to deploy military members to domestic cities to clamp down on rebellions. George H.W. Bush was the last president to invoke it in 1992 to counter riots in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, Trump urged ICE to “very powerfully” defend federal buildings against anti-ICE “insurrectionists” following several protests that turned violent on Friday night.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!