Aghast Erin Burnett Reacts To Chilling Voicemails Left for Congressman Trump Attacked: ‘Incredible’

CNN’s Erin Burnett aired a handful of voicemails left for a Democratic congressman who, along with five other lawmakers, released a video urging members of the military and intelligence agencies to “refuse illegal orders.”

The video drew the ire of President Donald Trump, who wrote on Truth Social, “It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET.”

Trump also reposted several posts from Truth Social users, including one reading, “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!”

The six lawmakers in the video were: Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ); Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI); Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO); Chris Deluzio (D-PA); Maggie Goodlander (D-NH); and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA). All are veterans of the armed forces or the CIA.

On Tuesday’s OutFront, Burnett read Trump’s post and said, “The threats from the president of the United States do have real and alarming consequences. Just listen to the threats that Congressman Jason Crow, who’s part of the video, says that he’s received.”

She then played clips from three callers:

CALLER 1: You deserve to die. I hope you all get murdered. I hope you all get f***ing throat-slashed. CALLER 2: You disgraced America, and I pray you die today, but not before your family does. I pray they die a painful death. CALLER 3: Hurry up and die, you worthless f***ing traitor.

“It’s pretty incredible to think about that,” Burnett reacted. “Think about people that would call and say that.”

She went on to note that the six Democrats targeted by Trump have received threats since. Slotkin appeared on MS NOW last week and said she received an “instantaneous” increase in threats after Trump’s post.

“Capitol Police came to us and said, ‘We’re gonna put you on 24/7 security,'” she stated. “We’ve got law enforcement out in front of my house.”

The FBI is investigating the members in the video.

Watch above via CNN.