Dani Benksy, a victim of late child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, slammed President Donald Trump’s rollout of Epstein files as “another punishment.”

Benksy joined Melissa Murray on Tuesday’s The Beat on MSNBC, where she accused Trump of engaging in the same “power play” as Epstein. Benksy’s former phone number was revealed in one of the recent Epstein files releases, something she argued proved the administration is looking out more for “predators” than victims.”

“This rollout, first of all, is never meant to be a rollout. It was meant to be a hard deadline. But it’s done a number on all of us because it’s just been handled so sloppily, and names have not been redacted when they should have been,” Bensky said.

Epstein died in 2019 of an apparent suicide while facing sex trafficking charges. Trump signed a law forcing the release of files related to Epstein following favorable votes in Congress to do so. The administration missed its deadline earlier this month to release the full files, instead saying they would release them on a rolling basis.

“So just the process itself has been kind of the punishment for you, another punishment on top of what you’ve already endured,” Murray told Bensky on Tuesday.

“It does feel that way. And I think something that we’re finding is it actually moves to a point that like the— those in power prey on the vulnerable. And that is something that we have seen time and time again. It is really at the heart of all exploitation,” Bensky said.

She went on to slam Trump for the Epstein files redactions and slow rollout.

Bensky said:

It feels like you know he’s talking to Marjorie Taylor Greene about that we don’t have the merit to be in the people’s house, which by the way, it’s the people house. This is not a country club with his name on the side of it. You know, there’s no monogram. It’s just wild to me. Like, there’s a statistic out there that there are one in four women who have been assaulted or abused so when you think about about that number across the U.S. it’s absolutely staggering. So when we say the people’s house you’re talking about survivors you know they make up a huge portion of our country it’s not just about this one case.

