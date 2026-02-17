Trump Will Become ‘Lame Duck’ After Midterms and Has Only ‘Himself to Blame,’ Says Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan predicted on Monday that President Donald Trump was likely to become “a lame duck president” after the 2026 midterms, adding that Trump would “only have himself to blame” if Republicans lose the House.

During a panel discussion about Trump’s deportation efforts on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Morgan weighed in:

Whilst he did brilliantly in shutting down the southern border after the ridiculous haemorrhaging, sort of open border under Biden, and whilst he was quite right in assessing that Americans, broadly speaking from all the polls, are happy for people who are in the country illegally, who then commit crimes unconnected to their status, to be deported, it’s the behavior of ICE on the streets of American cities and towns in going way too far with people who may have been in the country for ten years, raised kids, got jobs, paid taxes, and so on, that is not supported by the American people. And of course, a lot of people that are being rounded up are Latinos, so quite clearly you’re going to see, as we’re seeing, a real backlash there, and I suspect the damage is done.

Morgan went on to predict that “in the midterms, Trump is going to get the whiplash back from that, and they’re gonna lose the House, and then he’ll become effectively, as everyone does in that scenario, a bit of a lame duck president.”

“And if that happens, he’ll only have himself to blame for going too far with the way that ICE has been on the streets,” he concluded.

The Piers Morgan Uncensored host has repeatedly criticized Trump and Republicans in recent months, accusing Trump’s MAGA movement of going “woke” just last week.

Following Republican protests of Bad Bunny’s halftime performance at the 2026 Super Bowl, Morgan questioned, “It’s worth asking whether the culture is now shifting. Is MAGA becoming a bit thin-skinned, a bit sneering, a bit censorious, a bit—dare I suggest it—woke?”

Last month, Morgan also demanded that Trump issue an apology after the president suggested that allied troops never really helped the United States in Afghanistan and other conflicts.

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

