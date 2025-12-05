FBI Director Kash Patel accused former President Joe Biden’s administration of sitting on evidence “for years” in the January 6 pipe bomb case.

Patel joined Fox News’ Trace Gallagher on Thursday shortly after it was announced that Brian Cole, 30, had been taken into custody in the pipe bomb case. Cole will be arraigned on charges of planting pipe bombs outside the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee on January 5, 2021, the night before the Capitol riot.

“The prior administration sat on the evidence for four years,” Patel claimed. “There wasn’t any production of new evidence from five years ago.”

According to Patel, catching the suspect came down to using existing evidence, like identifying the limited edition shoes he was wearing on security footage of the suspect from the day of the crime.

“Here’s what we did — we went out to the country, brought in our experts, and Deputy Director [Dan] Bongino led the charge and said, ‘We are going to look at every single piece of evidence again,'” Patel said.

He argued the Biden administration was either guilty of “sheer incompetence or complete intentional negligence” when it came to the pipe bomb case.

Patel said:

Attorney General Pam Bondi similarly took swipes at Biden’s DOJ and FBI during a Friday morning Fox News appearance, saying the case came down to “old evidence, new people.”

“This case languished, it sat there for years collecting dust,” she said. “No one did anything to solve this.”

