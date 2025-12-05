‘We’re Not Stupid!’ Mika Brzezinski Mocks Admiral’s Claim Attacked Sailors Could Continue Drug Running ‘Mission’

Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski was incredulous at the idea suspected narco-smugglers clinging to their boat before being killed with a second strike in a September 2 Pentagon operation could “continue their mission” – asking mockingly whether the shipwrecked sailors might have been “Olympian” swimmers who could recover the drugs.

The remarks come one day after Admiral Frank “Mitch” Bradley, head of Joint Special Operations Command, met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill for closed-door briefings on the incident. Some lawmakers who attended the hearings said they believed the pair were trying to salvage the drugs after the initial strike, although others were split on what they saw in the video.

Speaking to panelists on Morning Joe on Friday, Brzezinski tore into the idea, admitting she was “not trying to be silly.”

“I mean, if we look at the initial strike, we do have the video of that, right? And we’ve all seen it, right? Here it is,” the host began as the clip rolled on screen. “So we’re talking about potential war crimes here.”

She continued: “ I’m not trying to be silly, but I have to ask you, where exactly was this? How far away from land was this? What was the possibility that these two survivors could paddle away and continue their drug operation?”

She added: “I mean, are we kidding me? Is this guy serious? Talking about the potential that these two survivors could continue the operation? I mean, we’re not stupid, but I have to ask, could they have paddled to shore with the rest of the drugs?”

“No. And that and essentially, this is what we heard from the Democrats who viewed this. The boat had –” panelist David Rohde started.

Brzezinski interjected: “But Republicans can’t see this?”

Rhode, thrown off balance, laughed and followed: “This is our partisan divide. The boat had been blown in half at least. The front half is still floating, so there is no motor. They are very far from – this was carried out far from land, just for the way they do these kinds of overt operations.”

The host rounded again, with sarcasm: “What are the chances these were Olympians and they could swim to shore with the drugs on their backs?”

“Very few that I know of,” Rohde replied.

“I’m serious!” the host added.

“No, I know, and then the second thing was that before this briefing, there was repeated statements that they had radios and that they were radioing maybe nearby boats and that they were going to come help them. And again, all some focus on the amount of drugs somehow possibly trapped underneath that floating, flipped over, you know, hull,” Rohde continued.

He added: “And so in the briefing there weren’t – they didn’t have radios, they had no communications and there were no other boats in the area. So they were, you know, every sign points to they were trying to save their own lives, not rejoin – and it’s not the fight – rejoin their criminal effort to make money and smuggle drugs to the United States. That’s terrible. That’s criminal. But they aren’t, [and] this is the broader issue, they’re not fighting, they’re not combatants. They’re not shooting at American soldiers.”

Watch above via MS NOW.