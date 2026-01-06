CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Hits Trump With Side-by-Side Video Receipts for Wild Air Force One Briefing

CNN anchor and senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins dropped side-by-side video receipts comparing President Donald Trump’s remarks aboard Air Force One with what he said about regime change when he was running for office.

Trump held a marathon briefing with reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, the day after his strike and capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, fielding a great many questions related to other potential foreign entanglements as well.

On Monday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins set the table for her interview with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) by playing a supercut of his current and past comments:

KAITLAN COLLINS: There was a classified briefing, actually, that lasted for hours, this evening, by those top officials. And the questions are not — when it comes to what’s next, are not just limited to Venezuela. Who’s running it, and what the future of that country is going to look like.

We’ve also heard the President threatening several other nations, just in the last 48 hours alone. Compare what he’s been saying lately, in the last few days, about foreign interventions, to the kinds of things he’s said previously when it comes to the campaign trail, and as he was running for office.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Colombia is very sick too, run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States. And he’s not going to be doing it very long, let me tell you.

We believe that the job of the United States military is not to wage endless regime change wars.

You have to do something with Mexico. Mexico has to get their act together. Because they’re pouring through Mexico, and we’re going to have to do something.

The cartels are running Mexico. Whether you like it or not. It’s not nice to say, but the cartels, the cartels are running Mexico.

We will stop racing to topple foreign — and you understand this, foreign regimes that we know nothing about, that we shouldn’t be involved with.

REPORTER: There’s been protesters killed in Iran.

TRUMP: If they start killing people, like they have in the past, I think they’re going to get hit very hard by the United States.

Regime change in Iraq, regime change in Libya, regime change in Syria, and every other globalist disaster for half a century.

We need Greenland, from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it.

We’re getting out of the nation-building business, and instead focusing on creating stability in the world.

The American dominance in the Western Hemisphere will never be questioned again.

Stupid foreign wars in countries that you’ve never heard of. This Tuesday is your chance to stand up and declare that you’re not going to take it anymore.

(END VIDEO CLIP)