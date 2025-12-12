CNN’s Scott Jennings Gets Busted Trying to Sneak One Past Kaitlan Collins

CNN anchor and senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins busted GOP analyst and consistent Trump defender Scott Jennings trying to sneak a whopper past her as he reacted to bombshell redistricting news.

The Indiana State Senate voted down a redistricting plan Trump pushed hard to give Republicans more congressional seats, defeating it by a 31-19 margin — including a majority of Republicans.

On Thursday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins hosted Jennings and Democratic strategist Ameshia Cross to discuss the news.

When she asked Jennings if he fears a backlash to the redistricting push, he tried to slip in a claim about the Democratic lawmakers who reminded servicemembers not to carry out illegal orders:

COLLINS: I want you to listen, Scott, to what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had to say about this effort in red states, and whether or not she thinks it’s going to actually hurt Republicans when it comes to the midterms.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): We’re looking that there could be a cycle where R-plus-10 seats flip to Democrats. And so if Republicans want to draw a map that makes them more vulnerable to that, that’s their decision to do that.

MANU RAJU, CNN ANCHOR AND CHIEF CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: You think there will be a wave, a blue wave?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: I think so.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: Is that something you’re worried about, Scott, or that you hear from other Republicans that they’re concerned about this backfiring on them?

JENNINGS: No, not really.

And I just have to respond to what was said a moment ago. No one has eradicated anyone’s right to vote. In fact, it’s never been easier in America to vote than it is right now. And many states, red and blue, have made it easier to vote than ever.

And to hear us discussing this Indiana situation, and to see a Democratic debating partner tonight, cheer on Governor Pritzker and his continued redistricting, gerrymandering efforts, just goes to show you that Republicans are rookies when it comes to redistricting. We are nowhere near as practiced or ruthless when it comes to redistricting as these Democrats. You get state after state after state, where Republicans have virtually no representation in Congress at all. Illinois is already one of the most, if not the most, gerrymandered state in the nation. So look, if this winds up being awash, we’ll have to play the hands we’re dealt here.

But make no mistake. Gerrymandering is a Democratic skillset. Republicans are still pikers when it comes to this. But I got to tell you, what you heard tonight is what they’re going to do. They’re ruthless. Democrats have shut down the government. They’ve told the military to stop following orders. They’re trying to redraw maps. This is the future with Democrats, a ruthless kind of politics, and Republicans better wake up to it.

COLLINS: Well, they said, stop follow — Don’t follow illegal orders.

But Ameshia, do you want to respond to Scott there?

CROSS: Absolutely. I was born Black. I’ll be Black all my life. I don’t want to hear anybody say that the Republican Party has not gone out of its way to keep people who look like me away from the ballot box, because it’s painfully untrue.