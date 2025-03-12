Critics Trash Alina Habba for Giddy Tour of Biden’s ‘Fake Oval Office’: ‘I Cracked the Case!’
Trump legal advisor Alina Habba was trashed by critics and lauded by MAGA after she “cracked the case” of former President Joe Biden’s “fake oval office” in a video she posted Tuesday.
“You guys, I just finished a show. Look at the room that they put me in,” Habba said in the clip, panning around the space. “We’re in Biden’s fake Oval Office, everybody.”
Habba sat at a desk in front of a paneled wall adorned with a White House logo and an American flag, telling users: “I now know why, I now get it.”
She then pointed out various fixtures in the room, including a teleprompter, before taking a shot at Biden’s presidency: “There is a screen, teleprompter to the face. All I can say is the last administration was a disgratz [sic].”
Habba’s post was seized on by some users and folded into the broader MAGA narrative that painted the Biden administration as a stage-managed illusion, stemming from scrutiny of the former president’s ability to carry out his duties pertaining to his age.
Critics, meanwhile, were quick to trash the discovery:
What an idiot
This is the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building—it’s been there for decades.
In 2021, it was retrofitted for better telecommunications on the White House campus.
You really cracked the case! What’s next? The Da Vinci Code?
— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 11, 2025
New York Post’s Washington reporter Steven Nelson noted the site was in an auditorium “next door” to the White House.
The room in question is a frequently used media staging area within the White House complex, at the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Since 2012, South Court Auditorium has been a go-to venue for high-profile White House events that require additional television coverage and media optics. The auditorium replaced the older and less accessible Room 450 and, according to a Washington Examiner profile of the location from 2021, features a rotating series of set designs.
Former President Barack Obama and even President Donald Trump, during his first term, made use of the South Court to roll out some announcements.
Comments
↓ Scroll down for comments ↓