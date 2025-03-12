Critics Trash Alina Habba for Giddy Tour of Biden’s ‘Fake Oval Office’: ‘I Cracked the Case!’

Trump legal advisor Alina Habba was trashed by critics and lauded by MAGA after she “cracked the case” of former President Joe Biden’s “fake oval office” in a video she posted Tuesday.

“You guys, I just finished a show. Look at the room that they put me in,” Habba said in the clip, panning around the space. “We’re in Biden’s fake Oval Office, everybody.”

Habba sat at a desk in front of a paneled wall adorned with a White House logo and an American flag, telling users: “I now know why, I now get it.”

She then pointed out various fixtures in the room, including a teleprompter, before taking a shot at Biden’s presidency: “There is a screen, teleprompter to the face. All I can say is the last administration was a disgratz [sic].”

I cracked the case! DISGRATZ! pic.twitter.com/1hpRBObEb6 — Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) March 11, 2025

Habba’s post was seized on by some users and folded into the broader MAGA narrative that painted the Biden administration as a stage-managed illusion, stemming from scrutiny of the former president’s ability to carry out his duties pertaining to his age.

Critics, meanwhile, were quick to trash the discovery:

What an idiot This is the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building—it’s been there for decades. In 2021, it was retrofitted for better telecommunications on the White House campus. You really cracked the case! What’s next? The Da Vinci Code? — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 11, 2025

🤦‍♂️Even Trump used the same set in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the WH Campus for his address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, 23rd Jan 2025. Note the Resolute Desk graphic. Why the dishonesty of where you are in the video, Alina? pic.twitter.com/G0nJVjuN9s — TJ (@te3ej) March 12, 2025

New York Post’s Washington reporter Steven Nelson noted the site was in an auditorium “next door” to the White House.

Biden's fake White House set hasn't been used by President Trump. But it has yet to be dismantled. The room formerly was an auditorium next-door to WH https://t.co/ymqcVZmr5n — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) March 11, 2025

The room in question is a frequently used media staging area within the White House complex, at the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Since 2012, South Court Auditorium has been a go-to venue for high-profile White House events that require additional television coverage and media optics. The auditorium replaced the older and less accessible Room 450 and, according to a Washington Examiner profile of the location from 2021, features a rotating series of set designs.

Former President Barack Obama and even President Donald Trump, during his first term, made use of the South Court to roll out some announcements.