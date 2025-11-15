Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy insisted on Saturday that political violence is a “leftist problem” and people need to stop saying it comes from “both sides.”

On Fox & Friends Weekend, Campos-Duffy argued the left needs to take more responsibility for today’s political violence following someone targeting the office of Alina Habba, acting US Attorney in New Jersey. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the suspect who allegedly “destroyed” part of Habba’s office and was pacing “like a caged animal” outside of her office with a bat has now been arrested.

Campos-Duffy cited conservative activist Charlie Kirk being assassinated in September, saying she is concerned for speakers replacing him at Turning Point USA events.

“We have to stop with this, you know, it’s on both sides. No, it actually isn’t. The violence we’re seeing is on the left, the rhetoric is coming from the left, Antifa is on the left. These attacks are coming from left and until we identify it for what it is we can’t resolve it,” she said. “This is a leftist problem!”

In an interview the day prior on Fox News, which Campos-Duffy watched on air in part, Bondi cited some instances of political violence, including a man being arrested for attempting to burn down Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s (D) residence.

Griff Jenkins on Fox & Friends Weekend said he’s never seen political tensions as high as they are today, and he doesn’t see signs that they are cooling down anytime soon.

“The rhetoric has not been this high in my lifetime and I’ve been in Washington for more than 30 years. I mean, there’s moments, but it keeps escalating,” he said.

“Alina Habba’s a friend of ours, but this is something that everybody who’s working for Trump is thinking about,” Campos-Duffy added.

