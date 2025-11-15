Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the suspect who targeted and tore apart US Attorney Alina Habba’s office is now in custody.

“No one will get away with threatening or intimidating our great US Attorneys or the destruction of their offices,” Bondi wrote on Saturday on X after revealing the incident the day prior.

Thanks to the great work of @FBI, @USMarshalsHQ, and @HSI_HQ the suspect wanted in the attack on @USAttyHabba’s office is now in custody. No one will get away with threatening or intimidating our great US Attorneys or the destruction of their offices. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) November 15, 2025

Bondi also joined Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Friday night and vowed that the suspect in custody would be going to prison “for as long as we can send” him. She called video of the incident “chilling.”

A man reportedly showed up to Habba’s office in New Jersey wielding a bat. After being denied entry by security, he left and then returned without the bat. The suspect was reportedly let into the building and he proceeded to Habba’s office where he “destroyed property.”

Bondi claimed in her interview with Hannity that the suspect was pacing outside Habba’s office “like a caged animal” and that he “tore apart” Habba’s front office.

Habba, a former legal spokesperson and personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, is currently the acting top prosecutor in New Jersey, though her position is facing legal challenges. Habba took to X to declare she will “not be intimidated by radical lunatics” after the incident at her office was first announced. She also posted after Bondi announced someone was in custody.

“We got him,” she wrote. “This [Justice Department] and [Attorney General Pam Bondi] and our federal partners will not tolerate any acts of intimidation or violence toward law enforcement.”

She added, “Now justice will handle him.”

We got him. This @TheJusticeDept under @AGPamBondi and our federal partners will not tolerate any acts of intimidation or violence toward law enforcement. So grateful to @FBI @HSI_HQ and @USMarshalsHQ for their tireless work to capture him. Now justice will handle him. https://t.co/lKgo8RzjZw — US Attorney Habba (@USAttyHabba) November 15, 2025

“What we can say is we are finding these people, we are arresting them, and we are charging them. They will go to prison for as long as we can send them,” Bondi told Hannity.

Watch above via Fox News.