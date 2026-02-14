Fox News correspondent Aishah Hasnie flat-out asked TMZ’s Harvey Levin if he’d be willing to fork over the $50,000 being requested for information on Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper.

Levin joined Hasnie as she was hosting Fox News Live on Saturday following heavy police activity just two miles away from Guthrie’s Tucson, Arizona home. Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed that the late night operation was police executing a search warrant and chasing down leads. Authorities said no suspects are in custody.

Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today anchor Samantha Guthrie, has been missing since the beginning of the month.

TMZ has found itself at the center of the story, having received multiple ransom notes regarding the kidnapping. A total of $6 million in Bitcoin has been demanded for Guthrie. Levin also detailed other emails he’s received from someone claiming to have information on the kidnapper. He said police are taking the notes “extremely seriously.”

The unidentified person sending the messages is requesting $50,000 to begin handing over information. They also warned authorities need to be “prepared to go international.”

“Would you put up that money just to see where it goes?” Hasnie asked Levin, the founder of TMZ.

Levin argued it would be “highly inappropriate” and could “impede” the investigation. He also argued there is likely a very good reason the family has not paid the ransom.

He said:

I think it’s really inappropriate because, based on what we know, we could be interfering with law enforcement. They are not just sitting back. There’s a reason that this ransom, this $6 million ransom has not been paid and there’s a reason why the Guthrie family and/or law enforcement has not paid the money. I don’t know what that reason is. Personally, I’m puzzled, but it’s very clear to me that they could do it if they want to. And if we got involved in that, I think it would be highly inappropriate and could actually impede the investigation. There’s something, obviously there’s lot they’re not telling us, but I do know they’re really interested in this, so we’re just kind of following along and passing the information on.

