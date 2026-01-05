‘Guys, You Cannot Be Adjusting His Light!’ Kash Patel’s Fox & Friends Hit Gets Hairy as Outside Audio Bleeds On Air

FBI director Kash Patel and the hosts of Fox & Friends managed to hold it together on Monday despite a chaotic start to their live interview.

The Fox & Friends team were discussing the collaborative effort between law enforcement and military personnel that took place to transport arrested Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro through the streets of New York on Saturday, just hours after he was captured in Caracas in a surprise Delta Force mission.

Patel appeared on screen with bright lighting on his face as co-host Brian Kilmeade introduced him before the lighting suddenly dimmed. The FBI director didn’t react as the co-host continued to ask his first question. But then, a woman’s voice crackled loudly over the airwaves: “Guys, you cannot be adjusting his light!” A man’s voice could also be heard faintly, however his comments could not be made out.

Patel, ignoring the background noise, began to detail the role of the FBI’s Critical Incident Response Group (CIRG) in moving Maduro through the city while Fox News cut to B-roll footage of a helicopter transporting the ousted leader.

Even as he praised President Donald Trump’s “courageous” decision to trigger the operation and the work of those who took part, crosstalk could be heard continuing in the background, albeit not as loud and was indistinct.

Mediaite has learned, through a network source, that the issue occurred when the operator of a mobile studio van being used for the hit left his phone on speaker at the outset of the interview. The audio from the phone bled on to the air when Patel was brought in, and the feed from the studio van was brought up. It was quickly resolved shortly after the live feed started.

Within a few seconds, Patel’s lighting was balanced and the interview carried through to conclusion without any further disruption.

