Trump Blurts Out Ballroom Boast To Reporters Grilling Him on White House Lawn: ‘I Love The Sound of Piledrivers!’

President Donald Trump suddenly blurted out a boast about his ballroom as he faced a grilling by reporters, then went on to declare “I love the sound of piledrivers!”

No matter what else is going on in the world, Trump’s $300 million ballroom never seems to be far from his thoughts.

On Friday afternoon, Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio took questions from reporters on the North Lawn of the White House as they prepared to depart for Mar-a-lago.

The lion’s share of the questions were about the war in Iran, which Trump insisted “we’ve won.”

Trump also said the Strait of Hormuz will “open itself” and that “I don’t want to do a ceasefire. You know, you don’t do a ceasefire when you’re literally obliterating the other side.”

On other topics, Trump was surprised to learn that Chuck Norris had died.

He also went on a falsehood-riddled rant about the SAVE Act, which he interrupted to randomly brag about the ballrooom — which elicited a follow-up question that led to Trump’s ode to construction noise:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: They don’t want to approve voter ID because they cheat. They don’t want to approved citizenship. In other words, we want to have citizenship in order to vote. You have to approve your citizenship. The Democrats don’t wanna do that. You know why, Peter? You know, why? Because they wanna cheat, Peter! Now, speaking of something that’s more pleasant, you see that? It’s gonna be the greatest ballroom anywhere in the world! Nothing like it. And they just started today one of the biggest pours of concrete that’s ever been seen in Washington, D.C. FOX NEWS SENIOR WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT PETER DOOCY: When they’re doing the construction, does it ever wake you up? It makes me happy! When I hear those piledrivers! My wife doesn’t love it, but I love the sound! I love this sound of concrete@ I love the sound of pile drivers!

Watch above via White House press pool.

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