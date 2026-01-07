Marjorie Taylor Greene Defends Trump on January 6 and Earns Literal Groans From Her New Friends at The View

Marjorie Taylor Greene earned groans and winces from The View’s audience when she dropped her criticism of President Donald Trump to defend him over the January 6 Capitol riot.

Greene joined The View on Wednesday, just days after resigning from Congress. The interview was mostly chummy, with the hosts applauding Greene for her recent criticism of Trump and Republicans. Greene previously said she was resigning her seat in Congress to avoid a “hateful primary” fueled by the president and his allies.

Greene echoed many of her criticisms, knocking Trump for his pushback to Epstein files being released and calling out the Republican Party for having a “woman problem.”

Things got tense in the third segment of the interview when Sunny Hostin brought up January 6 and Greene’s past comments on the riot.

“You blamed Antifa for storming the Capitol, you supported the January 6th rioters, and you said this, quote, there was mass voter fraud on a scale that should terrify every American, regardless of political party,” Hostin said, asking Greene if she still stood by those comments.

Greene claimed she directly knew that Trump requested National Guard soldiers for January 6, and Hostin pressed her further, asking if she still “supports” the rioters.

Greene argued January 6 Capitol rioters were more aggressively prosecuted than violent left-wing Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters, saying she’s against a “two-tiered” justice system.

“So you think it was Antifa and BLM that attacked the Capitol?” Hostin asked.

Greene said she only believed that at the time because she had “never seen Trump supporters be violent before,” earning a laugh from the audience.

“They don’t buy it,” Joy Behar commented.

“So you don’t believe that now?” Hostin asked.

“No, absolutely not. Those were my statements while it was happening. I’m inside the Capitol. ‘What is happening? Is Antifa breaking in?'” Greene said.

More of the audience turned on the former congresswoman when she pushed back on Trump being “responsible” for the riot.

“He did not plan it, he did not order it,” she said, with some in the audience audibly wincing.

“He encouraged it,” Behar said.

“You don’t think he incited an insurrection?” Hostin immediately asked after.

“He said people go peacefully and make your voices heard. He’s on record on video saying these things,” Greene said, getting hit with loud groans from the audience. “I’m telling you the facts.”

She continued:

I don’t agree with political violence. So I spoke out against Antifa destroying property and hurting people, BLM, rioters destroying property, and January 6th rioters. I am on record over and over saying that was wrong. However, what I’m against is a two tiered political system that prosecutes one political protester to the hilt and then lets off other political protesters.

