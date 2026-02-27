Joe Scarborough Cracks Up as He Mocks James Comer Over Hillary Clinton Deposition: ‘She Owned the Place!’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough laughed himself silly on Friday morning as he relentlessly mocked Republicans on the House Oversight Committee for being “owned” by Hillary Clinton during her Jeffrey Epstein probe deposition hearing – even earning a scolding from co-host and wife Mika Brzezinski.

Hillary Clinton gave roughly six hours of testimony in a closed-door deposition in Chappaqua, New York, on Thursday, telling investigators she had no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. She said she did not recall ever meeting Epstein and denied flying on his plane or visiting any of his properties.

Scarborough opened the show by comparing the throwdown between Clinton and the Republicans to the Harlem Globetrotters playing a local team:

Well, I mean, the whole thing, we knew how this was going to go. It’s like when I was a kid, my dad would say when we lived in Meridian, ‘hey, the Globetrotters are coming to Jackson, Mississippi.’ So we’ll take the drive over Meridian to Jackson. We knew how it was going to end. You knew James Comey against Hillary Clinton, just wasn’t going to go well.

Launching into a bit, Scarborough jibed that he’d heard faux reports that Arnold the Pig, from the old CBS show Green Acres, who the host cracked was the committee chairman’s chief legal counsel, even having the sense to leave before the deposition started:

I mean, there were reports Mika and they’re unconfirmed on X, but, you know, the one smart person on Comer’s committee, well not even a person, Arnold the Pig, his chief legal counsel, was seen leaving Chappaqua like 10 minutes before the deposition started, saying, ‘I want no part of this sh*t. This is going to go bad.’

“Joe, stop!” Brzezinski whispered after he swore on-air, but the host wasn’t finished:

As always, Willie, Arnold the Pig, the best legal mind on the GOP’s team right there. No doubt about it! He was the smartest in Green Acres and obviously the smartest with Comer. Because Hillary Clinton yesterday, man, Hillary Clinton, by all accounts, just, I mean, owned the place.

Scarborough laughed out loud before co-host Willie Geist mused that the hearing had been an “embarrassment” for the committee, citing Clinton’s post-deposition claims that she was asked about UFOs and the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, adding it went “exactly how most people thought it would.”

Scarborough chimed in again, warning “all it did” was “opened the door” for Clinton to challenge Republicans on their handling of the probe, pushing back on missing files and goading them to depose President Donald Trump over his past ties to Epstein.

“Again, the Republicans — they asked for this. The Republicans keep making things worse for themselves. I wish the Republicans would listen to me and stop putting their hands on the hot stove. They cannot,” he concluded.

Watch above via MS NOW.

