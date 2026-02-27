CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Calls Out Trump Allies Over Hillary Depo Who Didn’t Show Up To Question Other Witnesses

CNN anchor and senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins called out Trump allies who grilled former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, but didn’t show up to question other witnesses like Jeffrey Epstein associate Les Wexner.

Clinton underwent 6 hours of closed-door questioning on Thursday (briefly stopping when Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) leaked a photo to pro-MAGA figure Benny Johnson) in a deposition she had hoped would be public testimony instead.

On Monday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins opened her show with a review of the news that included a raised eyebrow at Boebert’s excuse for leaking the photo and a callout of the members who skipped other witnesses.

KAITLAN COLLINS: For more than six hours today, House Republicans had their dream witness in front of them for a sworn deposition. As to whether it yielded anything of substance for their Jeffrey Epstein investigation, the witness herself, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who says she never met the man, had this assessment.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, LAWYER AND FORMER UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF STATE: I thought it was very repetitive. I thought that they asked literally the same questions over and over again, which didn’t seem to me to be very productive.

I don’t know how many times I had to say, I did not know Jeffrey Epstein, I never went to his island, I never went to his homes, I never went to his offices. So, it’s on the record, numerous times.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: The Republican chair of that committee, who was in the room today, James Comer, says that the public may be able to watch what happened behind closed doors, Secretary Clinton’s full testimony, as soon as tomorrow.

And that means we’ll be able to all see the moment that her deposition was actually brought to a screeching halt today, after a right-wing podcaster posted a picture from inside the room of what was supposed to be a closed-door testimony, despite Clinton’s own attempts to have it done in public.

This image that you see here was given to the podcaster by, you can see here, Republican congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, who said this, when my colleague, MJ Lee, questioned her about what happened.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MJ LEE, CNN SENIOR NATIONAL ENTERPRISE CORRESPONDENT: What stood out to you, Congresswoman, from the deposition so far?

REP. LAUREN BOEBERT (R-CO): Well, I mean I really admired her blue suit. So I wanted to capture that for everyone.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: She admired her blue suit.

Now Boebert had started — Boebert had started the day with this photo of herself and the other Republicans who were going into question Clinton. She wrote the caption, Game on.

Though I should note, none of the lawmakers you saw there actually showed up to question other witnesses in this case, at times, including Epstein’s former billionaire ally, Les Wexner, the former CEO of Victoria’s Secret, whose testimony we talked about here on THE SOURCE, last week.

Secretary Clinton had this to say about the so-called game that she thought Republicans were playing with their questions for her today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON: I started being asked about UFOs and a series of questions about Pizzagate, one of the most vile bogus conspiracy theories that was propagated on the internet, that was serving as the basis of a member’s questions to me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: Now tomorrow, her husband, the former President Bill Clinton, will also sit for his own deposition. He is known to have traveled on Epstein’s private plane at least 16 times with staff, and was also photographed with women in a jacuzzi in images that were released by the Justice Department.

Bill Clinton has not been accused by law enforcement of any wrongdoing. But it is safe to say lawmakers will likely have a lot of questions for him regarding Jeffrey Epstein.

As for what he plans to say, Secretary Clinton offered this preview.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON: I think the chronology of the connection that he had with Epstein ended years, several years before anything about Epstein’s criminal activities came to light.

(END VIDEO CLIP)