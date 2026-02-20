Joe Scarborough Warns Trump Over Claim He’s ‘Totally Exonerated’ on Epstein: ‘My God, Just Stunning’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough warned President Donald Trump that “nobody’s totally exonerated” on their Jeffrey Epstein associations after the president’s claim on Air Force One, reacting to news that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had been arrested in the U.K.

Mountbatten-Windsor was taken into custody on Thursday morning in connection with alleged “misconduct in public office,” reportedly linked to emails in the Justice Department’s Epstein files release. In those emails, the ex-prince appeared to have sent sensitive trade reports to Epstein in 2010 when acting as U.K. envoy.

The arrest does not relate to longstanding allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has long denied.

During a press gaggle on Air Force One hours later, Trump called the arrest a “shame” and “sad” for the British royal family but not before claiming that he was an “expert” on the matter since he’d been “totally exonerated” – doubling down throughout his statement to declare he “did nothing” wrong in his past interactions with Epstein.

On Friday’s Morning Joe, Scarborough trashed the defense and warned the president that no one could make that claim, accusing the Justice Department of “dragging their feet” on releasing evidence related to the disgraced financier:

Huh, that’s interesting. Well, totally exonerated. Maybe [Attorney General] Pam Bondi should release all the documents, maybe Pam Bondi should actually stop redacting as much as she is so then we can actually see as a country and as Americans who is totally exonerated and who is not totally exonerated, because right now, nobody’s totally exonerated. Nobody. Nobody! Because, again, the administration keeps dragging their feet. It would have been great if instead of hanging up banners yesterday with the president’s face on it, we would have actually seen more work done on releasing documents so there could be more justice for the survivors of this pedophilia ring while rich and powerful men just sort of seem to walk away laughing. I mean, my god, just stunning.

Rounding on the GOP, Scarborough lambasted that there were “two different forms of justice”, one that meant Democrats “get attacked” and another that meant “Republicans walk.”

“No accountability,” he concluded. “We’re seeing it time and again. But we’ll see how voters respond to that in the fall. We don’t really have to guess. It’s not going to be good.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

