Stephen Colbert Hails Arrest of Ex-Prince Andrew – With a Pointed Jab at Trump

Stephen Colbert opened The Late Show Thursday with applause for British authorities after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to an investigation into his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor was detained by U.K. police earlier Thursday morning in connection with alleged “misconduct in public office” reportedly linked to emails in the Justice Department’s Epstein files release that suggest he sent trade reports to Epstein in 2010.

The arrest does not relate to longstanding allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied.

Still, this didn’t stop Colbert from reveling in the moment and turning the allegations on President Donald Trump.

“This morning, the former Prince Andrew was arrested following revelations in the Epstein files. Yes! Finally! Someone, anyone, let’s hear it,” Colbert began. “Let’s hear it for British justice, which is better than American justice because it comes with frilly wigs.”

Sharing an image of Mountbatten-Windsor taken as he was transported away from his home in a police vehicle, he mocked the royal for looking like the vampire “Nosferatu.”

“Technically, this arrest isn’t about any charges of pedophilia,” Colbert continued. “U.K. authorities busted Andrew for ‘misconduct in public office.’”

Rounding on Trump, he added: “Which is defined as ‘seriously willful abuse or neglect of the power or responsibilities of the public office held,’ which is not only not illegal in the United States — it was Trump’s campaign slogan.”

The late-night host used the development to pivot to the president, mocking his inaugural “Board of Peace” launch, which he said “is kind of like the UN except instead of passing binding resolutions, you pass a greasy bag of money to Donald Trump.”

He followed: “So the board works kind of like a strip club. Cash only, and Donald Trump will never leave.”

Watch above via CBS.

