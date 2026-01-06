Jon Stewart Mocks Nicolas Maduro for Being ‘Reverse-ICEd’ by the Trump Admin: ‘He Was Imported!’

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart mocked Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for being “reverse-ICEd” and “imported” by the Trump administration on Monday.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this weekend, President Trump and an elite team of Delta Force special operators removed a dangerous foreign dictator from power,” said Stewart on his show, before displaying a photo of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Stewart mocked, “Not that one. They’re actually friends and, quite frankly, I think business partners,” before displaying a photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin instead.

“No, they’re also quite close,” he remarked, before displaying a photo of North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

“OK, um, I believe these two have more of a heated rivalry vibe,” Stewart continued. “No, I’m talking about the now former president of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro, who was reverse-ICEd and imported! He was actually imported to a jail in Brooklyn! But don’t feel bad for him, he was a feared and cruel dictator.”

Stewart then played a clip of Maduro wearing a hat while singing Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.”

“Bobby McFerrin karaoke? You monster. Look, I know that clip makes him seem benign, almost kind of comical, but the truth is Maduro oversaw a repressive regime that impoverished his nation, silenced dissent, and killed thousands,” the Daily Show host went on. “But his iron rule in a-cappella terror came to an end on Friday night when U.S. special forces raided Caracas, Venezuela’s only city as far as we know, and snatched Nicolas Maduro out of his bedroom, apparently before he could even take off his sleep mask.”

Stewart concluded, “And as it unfolded, Donald Trump was overseeing it all from a secure location, the Situation Tent at Mar-a-Lago. I don’t want to be a dick or a nit-picker, but is this the most secure location in Mar-a-Lago? Behind the curtain you throw up in front of the catering kitchen?”

Watch above via The Daily Show.