Jon Stewart Rips Trump and His ‘Peace’ Allies Over Iran War: ‘Our Bombs Are Now Smarter Than Our President’

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart tore into President Donald Trump and his allies on Monday over the Trump administration’s decision to enter a war with Iran despite campaigning for “peace.”

Reacting on his show to the joint U.S.-Israeli bombing of Iran, and the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Stewart declared, “The United States will not tolerate a country that worships this kind of supreme leader,” before playing a compilation of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth lavishing endless praise on Trump during his most recent press conference.

Mocking Trump for rambling and going off-topic during a press conference about his war with Iran, Stewart continued, “I can’t believe it, our bombs are now smarter than our president.”

The Daily Show host also compared Trump unfavorably to former President George W. Bush, remarking, “Maybe I’m old-fashioned, but even regimes I disagreed with respected the American people enough or felt some obligation to at least lie to us in prime time. Did anybody get filled in on this?”

“Anything for the bombing buddy Bibi. You told Israel more than you told us!” he protested. “Like giving a handjob on your Birthright trip, it was a secret that stayed in Israel.”

Stewart went on, “But all this parsing is meaningless in the first place. We can expose the hypocrisy and contradictions and arrogance ’til we’re blue in the Congress. The right doesn’t care. They supported Trump for a very particular reason.”

He then played a series of clips of Trump officials and allies pitching Trump as the man for peace during the 2024 presidential election:

Tulsi Gabbard: “A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for war. A vote for Donald Trump is a vote for a man who wants to end wars.” Sean Hannity: “The president has a commitment to peace, frankly unlike anything we’ve ever seen.” Mike Johnson: “He is the great dealmaker. The Art of the Deal. He can negotiate the end of wars around the world!” Karoline Leavitt: “He is America’s dealmaker-in-chief. He leads from a position of securing peace through strength.”

“That’s why they voted for him. The doctrine, ‘peace through strength,'” Stewart reacted. “And now they support Trump for a very different reason.”

He then played another compilation of Trump allies praising war with Iran, including Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) remark that “Donald Trump has the guts, the balls, and the vision to do things what nobody else will do.”

“I’m gonna leave the balls thing alone for now, but how quickly the right has gone from peace through strength to peace through war,” Stewart concluded. “And we’re all just along for the ride in a war with no clear purpose, no end in sight. It’s all just at the whims of Donald Trump.”

Watch above via The Daily Show.

