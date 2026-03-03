Even Conservatives Are Applauding Hillary Clinton for Smacking Down Lauren Boebert’s Photo Leak

Hillary Clinton drew unlikely applause from some MAGA and conservative commentators on Monday when the House Oversight Committee released footage that showed the moment she abruptly halted her closed-door deposition on Jeffrey Epstein after Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) leaked a photograph from inside the hearing.

Footage released from the session shows the former secretary of state, 78, confronting Republicans after MAGA influencer Benny Johnson posted an image of her testifying, leading Clinton to unload on House Republicans over the leak before storming out.

She later returned to finish her testimony.

The moment earned Clinton praise from the right:

The bitch has her moments https://t.co/YBcbnlwIEc — MILO (@Nero) March 2, 2026

I rarely say this but good for Hillary https://t.co/OYerWm4frc — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 3, 2026

Can I say something without everyone getting mad https://t.co/K4smehz48n — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 3, 2026

The deposition, held in Chappaqua, New York, was meant to be private under committee rules agreed to in advance, despite Clinton’s demands for a public hearing.

In the clip, which circulated online after its release on Monday, Clinton’s team learned of Johnson’s post, before the former secretary of state raged at Republicans: “I’m done with this.”

“If you guys are doing that, I am done. You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home,” she added. “This is just typical behavior. Oh, for heaven’s sake… We all were abiding by the same rules!”

Boebert replied: “I will take that down.”

Clinton shot back: “Yeah, well, I’m done, for now,” before leaving the room. After returning to complete her testimony, she said she had “no idea” about Epstein’s crimes and never visited his properties.

