The View’s Joy Behar is worried President Donald Trump is preparing to declare “martial law” and “cancel” the upcoming midterm elections.

Behar expressed her fears on Tuesday’s The View during a discussion on protests against ICE following the shooting and killing of 37-year-old mother Renee Good by an agent in Minneapolis last week. ICE officials have insisted the agent, identified as Jonathan Ross, acted in self-defense after Good weaponized her car, a narrative local officials like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) have rejected.

“I worry about that Trump is looking for this kind of pandemonium to go on like you just described. So that he could declare martial law or something and also cancel the midterms,” Behar said.

“Well, under martial law, you won’t have elections,” Sunny Hostin added.

“Watch out for this guy!” Behar warned. “Because he’s worried. He even said, ‘If the Democrats take Congress next time, I will be impeached,’ which means that he could be convicted and sent to jail. He does not want that to happen.”

Trump predicted recently at a Republican retreat that he would be impeached if Republicans lose Congress to Democrats, according to NBC News.

“You got to win the midterms, because if we don’t win the midterms, it’s just going to be — I mean, they’ll find a reason to impeach me,” he said. “I’ll get impeached.”

On The View, Whoopi Goldberg pivoted from Behar’s claims to urging people to continue protesting, providing tips to stay safe.

She said:

Let us be very clear, not all ICE agents are out of control. Not all of them. Some of them actually do know what they’re doing and they’re having a hard time. Because they don’t recognize the agency they’ve worked for for years. So there’s a lot going on. But keep in mind, you have the right. You don’t have the right to be a bonehead, okay? You can’t spit on people, people don’t like it. But you do have the right to say we don’t like what we see, we’re gonna protest.

