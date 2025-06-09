The View Hosts Warn of ‘Civil War’ After Trump Sends in National Guard to ‘Attack’ Protesters

The hosts of ABC’s The View on Monday raised the prospect of “civil war” while discussing President Donald Trump’s decision to send the National Guard into Los Angeles amid growing immigration protests.

During the segment, co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin voiced concern over the use of the military against civilians and questioned the legality of federalizing 2,000 California National Guard troops without notifying the state’s Democratic Governor, Gavin Newsom.

The show aired a clip of LA Mayor Karen Bass accusing Trump of escalating tensions by deploying troops to the city on Sunday before demonstrators clashed with police.

“Yeah, the Defense Department has the US Marines on high alert right now,” Goldberg said. “Now, you know, is it warranted, or does this sort of escalate the situation? I mean, whatever happened to states’ rights? I thought that was what you do, because you tell the state, this is what we’re thinking of doing. You know, you don’t just send people in. You don’t send troops in. But what do I know? I’ve never run a state.”

Hostin said, “He is militarizing and deploying the Guard for the purpose of policing Americans’ protest activity.

She accused Trump of “fascism” and questioned how the situation might play out if the military is used to quell unrest in other cities, before Goldberg cut her off.

“Civil war,” Goldberg interjected.

“Civil war,” Hostin agreed. “I think that’s the way we need to look at it because deploying the National Guard is supposed to be a last resort. But what this president is doing is that he is, he’s saying he’s going to deploy them anywhere in this country where there is a protest. So that is certainly not a last-resort use of military troops.”

Protests began outside ICE facilities in LA last week and turned chaotic after federal agents arrived in tactical gear, reportedly using tear gas and making arrests.

Trump defended the move in a Truth Social post, calling the protests “migrant riots” and declaring that federal forces would “liberate” LA.

“Los Angeles has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals,” Trump stated Sunday evening. “Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free.”

Watch above via ABC.