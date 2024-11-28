‘Make Your Own Dinner, MAGA!’ MSNBC’s Joy Reid Doubles Down on Call to Ban Trump-Supporting Relatives from Thanksgiving Table

MSNBC host Joy Reid doubled down on her call to ban Trump supporting relatives from the Thanksgiving dinner table with a pointed message ahead of the holiday.

The monologue — which came towards the end of The ReidOut on Wednesday night — was part of a fiery segment critiquing the political right’s expectations post-election. Reid mocked “the eternal victimhood of conservatives” who protested the idea pushed by some liberals that they should not have a place during the family meal.

So apparently the people who voted for the ‘I will protect women whether they like it or not’, ‘childless women should have no rights’, ‘Puerto Rico is a trash island’ and ‘Haitians will eat your pets’ gang are the real victims. Despite their guy winning the election. In fact, they are now the modern day equivalent of Rosa Parks, we’re told by a white comedian [Bill Maher], civil rights heroes, the lot of them. And the rest of us, among the 73 million Americans who voted not to have fascism, autocracy, mass deportation, internment camps and economy crushing tariffs are the bad guys, the segregationists of our time. Hold on, let me check my notes: I don’t want to have turkey dinner with the people screaming ‘Your body, my choice.’

Continuing, Reid lambasted the idea that liberals should “coddle” their Trump supporting friends and family, despite MAGA’s “bully energy.”

Okay, so there is this strong dual energy among MAGA people and their apologists, and it actually fits quite neatly with the history of America. It’s equal parts bully energy, where they want to relentlessly troll liberals and lash out at minorities, and victim energy, where those same liberals are supposed to take the trolling quietly and also pity the trolls. It’s the eternal victimhood of the conservatives. We need to constantly coddle, study and understand them.

The host blasted the idea that liberals should be required to “baby” conservatives and warned that there were “consequences” for backing pro-Trump policy stances.

You right-wingers shouldn’t have to suffer the consequences of your votes? ‘You don’t want to be around me because I voted for fascism. No fair. I am coughing on you with COVID, but you want me to wear a mask for your safety? No fair. My body, my choice.’ Well here’s an alternative thought: make your own dinner, MAGA. Make your own sandwiches, wipe your own tears, troll amongst yourselves with Elon and leave us alone.

Reid’s remarks also targeted loyalty to former President Donald Trump. She accused Trump voters of prioritizing his cult of personality over broader values: “You worship Trump instead of Jesus.” Rounding on the most recent election win, the host slammed the 2021 January 6th Capitol riot by Trump-supporters who refused to accept the election result.

This time you didn’t even have to storm the Capitol, smash the windows or try to kill police officers or issue death threats to poll workers. See? You did it just by voting this time. Congrats, you got your way. And he even got away with breaking the law. Yay! But if you expect the 73 million who voted for the prosecutor, not the felon, and particularly the 92 percent of black women who voted for Kamala to give you a cookie for your vote, a trophy hug, the high fives, you might be asking too much. If we want to eat with you, we will. But if we just want some peace over the holidays and we don’t want to put up with your trolling while we eat our tofurkey. Get over it. Stop acting like we owe you. And for God’s sake, stop whining. It’s embarrassing. Our Thanksgiving, our choice.

Watch above on MSNBC.