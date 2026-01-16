Maria Corina Machado Breaks Down the ‘Emotional Moment’ She Presented Trump With Her Nobel Peace Prize

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said President Donald Trump “deserved” the Nobel Peace Prize she presented to him on Thursday during a White House visit.

Speaking to Fox News in a teased interview with Fox & Friends Weekend host Rachel Campos-Duffy, Machado described the moment she presented the award to the president in a gilded frame as “emotional.”

“Why did you do that?” the host asked.

The politician replied: “Because he deserved it. It was a very emotional moment. I decided to present the Nobel Peace Prize medal on behalf of the people of Venezuela.”

Fox News added online that Machado, a long-time critic of the deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro captured in a military operation last month, went on to credit Trump with securing freedom “not only [for] the Venezuelan people, but I would say the whole hemisphere.”

The move came after the Norwegian Nobel Institute warned online on Wednesday that the award “cannot be revoked, shared or transferred to others.”

Trump delighted in the gift in a Truth Social post late Thursday as having been “for the work I have done” and calling it “a wonderful gesture of mutual respect.”

Speaking more generally about the meeting, Machado told Fox News: “It went very well. I’m very grateful for the opportunity I had to speak with President Trump. Something I’ve been looking forward to for a very long time.”

