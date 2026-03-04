Fetterman Joins Republicans To Sink War Powers Resolution on Iran

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was the lone Democratic vote opposing a war powers resolution on Wednesday.

The measure would have required President Donald Trump to seek congressional approval for his ongoing military campaign against Iran that began on Saturday with joint strikes with Israel. Trump said the bombings are necessary to thwart Iran’s nuclear program, which last year he claimed was “totally obliterated” in last summer’s bombing campaign.

The vote was 53-47 against. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was the only Republican to support the measure.

The Trump administration and other backers of the war have said the bombings are legal under the 1973 War Powers Act, which prohibits the U.S. military from engaging in hostilities for more than 60 days without congressional approval.

The Constitution grants only Congress the authority to declare war, but the body has gradually abdicated this responsibility over the years, regardless of the party in control.

Since the bombing began on Saturday, U.S. and Israeli strikes have killed hundreds of Iranians and dozens of top officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In one strike on a school in southern Iran, more than 165 people were killed, most of them children. Six U.S. service members were killed in an Iranian strike in Kuwait.

“I know probably the most toxic thing you can do as a Democrat is to agree with the president about anything at this point,” Fetterman said on Wednesday, shortly before the vote. I think people in the base, the people in Pennsylvania and the country, I would say, ‘Hey, as a committed Democrat,’ I can say I think this is a good thing and where we are now, I’m proud to stand with Israel.”

Fetterman has been a staunch advocate for Israel, especially since the Oct. 7 attacks.

