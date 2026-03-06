Chris Hayes Defends Peter Doocy After Trump Scolded Fox Reporter

MS NOW host Chris Hayes mocked President Donald Trump for berating Senior Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy on Friday.

Less than a week into the war that the U.S. and Israel launched against Iran, Trump hosted a college sports roundtable at the White House to discuss ways to improve the NCAA. Predictably, reporters at the event were more interested in asking questions about the war, particularly right after The Washington Post reported that Russia has been sharing intelligence with Iran to help target U.S. soldiers.

Doocy sought to get Trump’s reaction.

“President Trump, it sounds like the Russians are helping Iran target and attack Americans now,” the reporter said.

“That’s an easy problem compared to what we’re doing here, but can I be honest?” Trump responded. “I have a lot of respect for you. You’ve always been very nice to me. What a stupid question that is to be asking at this time. We’re talking about something else.”

Hayes aired the exchange on Friday’s All In and defended Doocy’s questions by assuming the role of Trump in a mocking tune:

You’re asking me about war? About our American service members being targeted by an adversary at a time like this when I am trying to solve the transfer portal? Do you know how much money these schools are paying in NIL? Do you know? We are talking about serious business here! And you want to ask about war?

The host went on to say that the war “has no real objectives, no real plans, no end goals.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

