Michelle Obama Reacts to Trump’s Rob Reiner Remark, Reveals She and Barack Had Plans With Tragic Couple on Day They Were Found Dead

Michelle Obama revealed that she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, had plans to meet with Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner on the very evening that the couple was found murdered in their Los Angeles home.

The celebrated director and Democratic activist was found dead on Sunday afternoon by their daughter from apparent knife wounds. Their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, has since been arrested as a suspect and is being held on a $4 million bond.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, the former first lady revealed that she and Barack Obama had planned to see the Reiners.

We’ve known them for many, many years. We were supposed to be seeing them that night. Last night. And we got the news.

Obama also pointedly addressed President Donald Trump’s post following news of the killings, branding Reiner “deranged” and “tortured and struggling,” comments that drew widespread bipartisan condemnation.

Speaking to host Jimmy Kimmel, she continued: “And let me just say this. Unlike some people, Rob and Michelle Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know.”

She added: “They’re not deranged or crazed. What they have always been are passionate people in a time when there – there’s not a lot of courage going on. They were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about. And they cared about their family. And they cared about their country. And they cared about fairness and equity. And that is the truth. I do know them.”

Following the news Barack Obama issued a formal statement saying he and his wife were “heartbroken,” praising Reiner’s “deep belief in the goodness of people” and a life “defined by purpose.”

