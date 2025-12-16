Scott Jennings Criticizes Trump’s Comments on Rob Reiner Murder: ‘I Wish He Hadn’t’

CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings was among those criticizing President Donald Trump’s comments on the murder of director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

After playing a September clip of Trump condemning those who celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk on Monday’s CNN NewsNight, guest host Sara Sidner asked Jennings, “The hypocrisy that you hear there, right? You hear them talking about the left doing this and then this statement. How do you square those two things?”

“I don’t. I disagree with the statement. I wish he hadn’t made it,” replied Jennings. “And as I mentioned, you know, what happened after Charlie died, lots of people were quick to celebrate the death, call him racist, call him Nazi, attribute statements to him that he never made, etcetera, etcetera, and those of us on the right who knew Charlie and loved Charlie, you know, were quick to call that out and say this is misinformation, this is a heinous way to treat someone who left behind a grieving widow and little children. So I don’t square it.”

He concluded, “We’re still processing that and if we want to expect other people to live up to a standard that they didn’t live up to after Charlie, we should–.”

Trump promoted Jennings’ book in a Truth Social post earlier on Monday, urging his followers to buy a copy from Amazon.

The president was hit with backlash from conservatives, including several Fox News stars and former Trump senior adviser David Urban on Monday, after he responded to the fatal stabbing of Reiner and his wife with a Truth Social post suggesting they had died from a “crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested in connection with the killings.

