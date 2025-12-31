Minnesota Mom Says ‘Fraud Is Bad’ — Then Loses Breath and Abruptly Ends Speech During Press Conference

A Minnesota mom lost her breath and had to abruptly end her speech during a press conference on Wednesday that was organized after President Donald Trump’s administration paused federal child care funding.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced earlier on Wednesday that it was freezing all child care funding after independent journalist and YouTuber Nick Shirley reported that several Minnesota daycare centers were empty and appeared to be inactive — despite receiving millions of taxpayer dollars. A department official told ABC News it would release the funds “only when states prove they are being spent legitimately.”

In response, members of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s (D) office, as well as local child care center operators and parents, held a press conference.

The second speaker, local mom Deko Nor, introduced herself as a “parent who receives federal funding for childcare for [her] kiddo.”

“If childcare is cut, I am unable to work or go to school,” Nor said a moment later. “I understand fraud is bad—”

Nor then placed her right hand over her mouth and looked around the room. She then gasped for air as she moved her right hand down to her chest and shook her left hand, appearing visibly rattled.

“I can’t breath,” she appeared to say to the organizers behind her.

Nor then placed her left hand to her mouth, tried to gather herself for a moment, before turning and backpedaling away from the microphone.

Organizers nodded and said it was okay for her to leave, and they moved onto the next speaker. “Good for you!” one onlooker could be heard telling Nor.

“Not sure what happened there,” Fox News anchor Bret Baier said showing the footage on Wednesday afternoon. The same clip of Nor racked up millions of views on X on Wednesday.

The bizarre scene comes after Shirley’s December 26 report went viral on X. It has been viewed more than 133 million times, according to X’s view counter, and was shared by billionaire Elon Musk and Vice President JD Vance.

Shirley’s report followed allegations from federal prosecutors that an “industrial-scale” Minnesota fraud scheme ripped off $9 billion in taxpayer money.

The scheme, the New York Post reported, was pulled off by “dozens of people — the vast majority from Minnesota’s Somali community.” More than 90 people have been charged.

Those fraud claims have led to heavy criticism of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D).

Watch above via Fox News.