Morgan Freeman Makes Sure He Can Use Profanities On MS NOW Before Trashing Trump

Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman asked for permission to drop some profanities during an MS NOW appearance before he went off on President Donald Trump.

Freeman joined Lawrence O’Donnell on The Last Word to promote a new historical drama miniseries for Amazon that he helped produce called The Gray House. The pair also discussed O’Donnell getting Freeman to read a final essay from civil rights activist and longtime congressman John Lewis for the show after Lewis’s passing in 2020. Both agreed the world has changed greatly since Lewis passed away.

Freeman took a long pause after O’Donnell asked what state he think the country is in right now.

“Can I use any profanity?” he finally asked.

“You can say whatever you want,” O’Donnell responded.

Freeman followed through on his promise to drop some curse words as he expressed shock at how Trump could be elected to the White House after being convicted on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records in his New York hush money trial. Trump has long denied any wrongdoing and blasted the case as politically motivated.

“Well, we have somebody in the White House who is leading us down a s**thole. I can’t personally understand how a convicted felon, convicted… gets to be president. How do you do that? They say, well he was — I don’t care! That ruling went down before he stepped into the Oval Office. So it just doesn’t make sense to me,” Freeman said.

Freeman said he felt the election of Trump marked the country “going backwards” and he sympathizes with young people experiencing one of the “worst” times for the country. He compared the current situation to Nazi Germany.

“I’m constantly reminded of Germany in 1935,” he said. “What was happening there? The brownshirts, those people that are marching through, particularly Berlin, and rounding up people, putting them in boxcars and sending them off. Now this administration wants to build large detention centers.”

