Morning Joe’s Jonathan Lemire Bursts Out Laughing at Trump’s Claim Putin Wants Ukraine to ‘Succeed’

Morning Joe co-host Jonathan Lemire let out a burst of laughter as he trashed President Donald Trump’s claim — made during a presser on Sunday — that Russia wants Ukraine to “succeed.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago to advance peace talks, noting in a joint press conference that a proposed 20-point peace plan is now 90% agreed, while Trump cautioned that “one or two very thorny issues” remain unresolved, with territorial questions still proving the most difficult obstacle.

When a reporter asked Trump about his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he insisted that the Russian strongman was “very generous in his feeling towards Ukraine succeeding” and had offered a low-cost energy sale if a resolution is met.

Reviewing the meeting on Monday’s Morning Joe, Lemire noted that the weekend’s summit was “better” than past meetings, but that “Putin undercut” the talks with a phone call to the White House before Zelensky arrived.

“Let’s be clear, however, two things first, and we’ll dig into it in a moment, there’s still some ‘very thorny issues’ that need to be resolved, but secondly, let’s just take that comment there from President Trump,” Lemire began. “No, I don’t think Russian President Vladimir Putin is invested in Ukraine’s success.”

The co-host continued: “He’s the one who invaded in the first place.”

“He’s the one still with aims to conquer it,” Lemire guffawed. “And I don’t know if we have the footage or not, but there is, Katy, as Trump was saying, that there was a cutaway shot of Zelensky’s reaction, and he almost burst out laughing. He just couldn’t believe what he was hearing.”

Producers rolled the clip of Zelensky breaking into a smile as Trump made the remark.

Co-host Katy Kay then cut in, adding that the Ukrainian leader was “trying very hard to be the diplomat.”

“He wants to make it clear, as do the Europeans, to President Trump and those around President Trump, that the problem is not Ukraine. The problem is Russia. And so he had an agenda, and I think he was laying that out. President Trump, I don’t know what he means when he says that Russia is very keen for Ukraine to succeed, unless Russia is keen for Ukraine to succeed under Russia’s control, which is the way that Vladimir Putin would like it to be,” she said.

Watch above via MS NOW.